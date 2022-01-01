Alabama football: Tide dominates Cincinnati even in ugly game

ARLINGTON, Texas – Here we go again.

The Alabama team you watched struggle to beat and lose LSU and Auburn at Texas A&M; the one who entered the SEC championship game as a near-touchdown underdog; the group with a struggling front line, inconsistent running game, and defense that looked blah at times? That Alabama team, the same one, will play for everything.

The Crimson Tide (13-1) and their legend of a coach rolled over Cincinnati, the Cinderella of the College Football Playoff, 27-6, to advance to a sixth championship game in the past seven seasons and their ninth in 13 years ( Bama didn’t make it in 2010, ’13, ’14 and ’19). If you think this is a typo, I assure you it isn’t.

The Crimson Tide defense had its A-game on Friday. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Network

It’s a historic and quite incredible trajectory – for one team to dominate a sport so relentlessly. On Friday afternoon from AT&T Stadium, Alabama did with Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl what it has unleashed on all college football since 2009: possess a lot of superior talent and play mostly flawless football. Cincinnati was the last opponent to be physically knocked down, as Alabama didn’t give many inches on defense (218 yards) and broke through on offense (482 yards).

Maybe you saw the Friday version of this movie coming. It did a lot. Cincinnati (13-1), an underdog with two touchdowns, was the first team from Group 5 in the playoff, a team that some felt had too weak a qualifying schedule and a schedule that included 81 four-and-a-half matches. five star less. outlook compared to Alabama in the past four years. For a nation salivating for equality, the Bearcats were the new blood in the Big Dance against the dominant old guard, the Group of 5 against the SEC – a quintessential David vs. Goliath affair if there ever was one.

Invariably, the result will prompt many questions about the Bearcats’ inclusion in the Playoff. They defeated every team on their regular season schedule and won their conference for the second consecutive season. This year their resume featured a crown jewel: a road win against the No. 5 team in the latest CFP (Notre Dame) rankings.

If not Cincinnati, then who? A Notre Dame team that beat Cincinnati in South Bend? A state of Ohio with two losses? A Baylor team that lost 5-7 TCU? An Ole Miss team that didn’t win its own division?

“I have no doubt they belonged in the Playoff,” Saban said afterwards. “They gave us everything we could handle.”

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder (right) and Safety Bryan Cook embrace postgame. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Network

What happened Friday afternoon in this suburb of Dallas is nothing new. Only three of the 15 CFP semifinals have been decided by single figures. Ten semifinals were won by at least two touchdowns.

But if a few things in the red zone had gone a little differently, this one might be different. The Cincinnati defense gave the Cincinnati offense a chance. The Alabama defense didn’t give much to the Cincinnati attack at all. The Bearcats’ first eight drives included five three-and-outs, five punts and two drives over six yards — both of which ended in red zone field goals.

Cincy couldn’t run the ball consistently enough, QB Desmond Ridder looked confused for most of the game (17 for 32 for 144 yards), and Tide’s defensive linemen gave four passes.

“We knew that fighting in the trenches was going to be a big deal. That’s kind of where the game was won,” said Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell.

The little things stopped the Bearcats. On their first drive, they had three cracks from the 9-yard line and were unable to score a touchdown – two of which ended in deflected passes, one of which appeared to be headed for an open receiver.

Then there were the missed opportunities. In the second quarter, Alabama muffled a punt and the Bearcats were inches shy to land on the ball 10 yards from the goal line. In the third quarter, Cincinnati intercepted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but flopped in the following series: a penalty down on the first, a batted pass on the second, and a sack on the third and 16.

But most of all, Fickell’s team failed to slow, much less stop, the Crimson Tide to beat them to the ground – clearly Bama’s plan from the start (the Tide called nine runs on their first 10 plays of the game).

Forget the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback (Young threw only 181 yards) – senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. turned into Saban’s battering ram. He hit the 100-yard midway through the second quarter and finished with 26 carries for 204 yards.

“We knew we would have a chance to run the ball,” Robinson said. “We proved that we were the most physical team.”

Robinson was the story of the offense in Alabama on Friday. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Network

You know those beautiful games with beautifully designed and executed offensive masterpieces? This game didn’t have much of it. It was downright ugly. Lots of transfers. Lots of incomplete passes.

And that’s okay. This Alabama team has been winning ugly for a while. Do you remember the 20-14 win over LSU? What about the two-point win in overtime at Auburn? Saban says Friday’s game was “probably a little bit about what this season is all about” – a landslide win, a throwback from his early days in Tuscaloosa. Bama ran 47 times in 75 plays.

“Sometimes you have to take what the defense gives,” said Saban. “Many of the running plays had passes attached, but the way they were lined up in defense makes it a must read. They sometimes took the RPOs away.”

After the game, Saban and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. the steps this team has specifically taken. It’s a young team that few thought would reach this point after losing to Texas A&M and enduring Georgia in the SEC title game. And earlier this month, it lost one of its top receivers, John Metchie III, for the season.

Look, here it is.

“It took a long time to develop the chemistry in this team,” said Saban.

At some point—maybe it was the narrow win over Auburn or LSU’s scare—the Tide found what they needed.

The result? Alabama is back in the national championship game.

Here we go again.

