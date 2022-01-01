Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Emma Raducanu, Serena Williams, Andy Murray in bold tennis predictions for 2022

How many major titles will Novak Djokovic win in 2022? Will Serena Williams Finally Win Her 24th Grand Slam Title? Will Naomi Osaka add anything to her Grand Slam collection? And what’s next for Emma Raducanu?

The 2022 tennis season promises to be an intriguing season.

And with the Australian Open in 2022 just weeks away, it’s time to gaze into the crystal ball and make bold predictions for the year ahead.

Tennis Which tennis players are facing a big 2022? 2 HOURS AGO

Four different big winners for men

When was the last time that happened, I hear you ask.

You have to go back to 2014 when Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Marin Cilic all won majors for one of the few occasions this century when four different men won a Grand Slam trophy in the same season.

So who is going to win them in 2022?

Daniil Medvedev is going to do it again than last year and win the Australian Open, whether Djokovic is there or not. Stefanos Tsitsipas will also take revenge on Djokovic by winning the French Open, followed by a 21st Grand Slam title for Djokovic at Wimbledon. And the US Open? Alexander Zverev follows in the footsteps of Medvedev and Dominic Thiem by achieving his big break in New York.

Serena wins Wimbledon and then retires

It’s all about number 24 for Serena Williams, for a while now.

Williams has barely played on the WTA Tour in recent seasons, except when she was gearing up for a major. That approach is unlikely to change in 2022, as she is recovering from injury and looking to focus all her energies on one last shot at another Grand Slam title.

Her best shot at matching Margaret Courts’ record is clearly at Wimbledon, where she looked like she had a good chance this summer before being forced to retire in the first round due to an unfortunate injury. If Williams win Wimbledon, that seems like a good place to call it a day. Yes, there would be a possible carrot to try and break the all-time record at the US Open, but Williams hasn’t won her home major since 2014, and physically it can be a tough question. Instead, it would be fitting for her to call on her stellar career with an eighth Wimbledon title, which would make it her most successful Slam.

Serena Williams celebrates winning Wimbledon in 2015 Image Credit: Getty Images

Osaka returns with a bang

A 2021 season that started so well for Naomi Osaka and won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open ended with her uncertainty about her future in tennis.

Osaka played just eight games after withdrawing from the French Open after deciding not to attend press conferences. She announced after her third round departure from the US Open that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from tennis, but it looks like she will be returning to Australia.

Osaka has participated in a warm-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she will try to get into shape for the first major of the season.

It seems like an ideal place for Osaka to get back on the track. She has played some of her best tennis at the Australian Open and the media won’t be as focused on her at the happy Slam as it is at some other top events. If Osaka is fit and healthy she will be a contender in Melbourne and that could get her a big season.

Raducanu reaches Grand Slam semi-final

With a new coaching corner in her corner and a new season approaching, it feels like the beginning of a new chapter for Emma Raducanu.

The 19-year-old hopes to put her post-US Open results firmly behind her two wins from five matches and focus fully on her first full year on the WTA Tour. What is reasonable to expect from Raducanu in 2022? If she can find the same level she showed in New York then she will undoubtedly go deep into tournaments, it’s up to new coach Torben Beltz to help her do that.

There may be less pressure on her during the first two majors of the year as she will compete in both for the first time, but Wimbledon and the US Open offer the comfort of familiarity. With a hard hitting game that can wreak havoc against any opponent, Raducanu will make it to the last four of one of the Slams this year.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has won Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year award Image Credit: Getty Images

Murray makes it to the final of a tournament

Mats Wilander thinks Andy Murray will break into the top 10 again, which is a very bold prediction, but to do that he needs to start hitting deep runs in tournaments.

So far his efforts to do so have been hampered by heavy draws and inconsistent performances, but Murray has shown he still has the quality to mix it up with the very best in the world. This looks set to be a pivotal year for him and if he has had a strong season, he should be able to find another level.

It would be nice to see him again in the second week of a Slam, he hasn’t done that since Wimbledon 2017 and it would be great to see him challenge for silverware again. He may not have a chance at the biggest prizes, but next year he will make it to a final.

Highlights: Murray wins Battle of Brits over Evans in Abu Dhabi

Federer won’t play at all in 2022

When Federer provided an update on his health last month, it was hardly surprising that he confirmed he would miss the Australian Open.

But his comment that he would be extremely surprised to make Wimbledon was surprising.

Federer has not played since losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon this year and was expected to return to the All England Club after a third knee surgery. However, that now looks uncertain, even though he has been making positive noises about his condition lately.

Federer turns 41 in August and seems to be getting ready for a farewell tour. If he’s not back in time for Wimbledon, is there any point in returning to US hard courts and potentially risking further injury? Or will he choose to make sure he’s in peak condition before touring for the last time in 2023? The latter option seems the most likely.

No titles for Nadal

It’s been pretty much a given for the past 15 years that Nadal would win at least, probably two, clay court titles a season. But his powers seem to be waning and neither of his two titles on the sand this year have been easy as he was pushed to three sets by Djokovic in the Italian Open final and Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final.

While Djokovic still appears to be ahead of the Next Gen, Nadal appears to have fallen back and is now on par with them. That, coupled with uncertainty about his fitness, means this year could be a difficult year for Nadal.

WTA Melbourne Raducanu withdraws from Australian Open warming event in Melbourne 6 HOURS AGO