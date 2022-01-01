Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77





In 23 seasons as head coach, Reeves finished his career with a record of 190-165-2 in the regular season. He led his teams to nine postseason berths and was 11-9 in the playoffs. Born in Georgia, Reeves died three weeks before his 78th birthday. He played college ball in South Carolina as a quarterback, but went to basics before joining Tom Landry’s Cowboys in 1965. Dallas won 7-7 that season, but went on to win every season during Reeves’ playing career. He finished his days on the field with 1,990 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns over eight seasons. His best result came in 1966, when the halfback scored a team-high 757 yards and eight touchdowns. A versatile back whose career was ultimately delayed by a knee injury, Reeves also had 129 receptions for 1,693 yards and 17 touchdowns. Reeves, who began his coaching career as the Dallas backfield coach in 1975, was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 1977-1980 before becoming the head coach of the Broncos in 1981 when he was only 37 years old. Under the Reeves umbrella, the Broncos became an AFC powerhouse in the 1980s. In his 12 seasons with the club, Reeves captained Denver to six playoff appearances, five division titles and three Super Bowl runner-up finishes. In 1993, Reeves took over as head coach of the Giants, producing an 11-5 season in the first of four campaigns with Big Blue. “Dan Reeves had a storied NFL career as a player and coach,” Giants owner and president John Mara said in a statesman. “He left an indelible mark on the League and all the people he played, coached and worked with. He was one of the best men I have ever seen in this business. Our deepest condolences to Pam and the entire Reeves family.” “ His career ended leading the Falcons for more than seven seasons. Reeves piloted the 1998 “Dirty Bird” Falcons when the team finished the regular season at 14-2 and marched to the franchise’s first Super Bowl before losing to Reeves’ longtime squad, the Broncos. “Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself and marks a long and successful life and career in football,” said Falcons. owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons, I extend our condolences to Dan’s family and friends who are mourning his passing.” A member of the Broncos Ring of Fame, Reeves learned under Landry’s tutelage as a player and then coach with the Cowboys. He then helped build one of the most successful chapters in Broncos history. He was a success with every franchise he was a part of, playing and coaching with countless Hall of Famers, eventually leaving a lasting legacy in the NFL spanning nearly four decades.

