Showing no mercy to his son, Brett Lee uproots his middle stump in backyard cricket. Watch





Despite hanging his boots back long, former Australian Brett Lee proved he still has it. One of the most terrifying pacesetters of his day, Lee had fun in the backyard playing cricket with his son Preston, who got a first-hand taste of his father’s pace. The 15-year-old was shown no mercy by the 45-year-old former speedster, who sent down a thunderbolt from a Yorker and uprooted his middle stump. A video of the same was posted by Lee’s older brother and former Australian all-rounder Shane Lee. “Front yard cricket with the Lee’s. @brettlee_58 to @1prestonlee Bowled for 112,” Shane captioned the video on Instagram. The “sound of wood” brought great joy to the legendary pacer, who jogged down for joy while raising his fingers. “Goodbye, Preston,” Shane could be heard saying in the video. “Oh yeh! Pack your bags Presto,” Lee responded to the video. Lee represented his country in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is, taking a total of 718 international wickets. He announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2008 as Australia’s sixth-highest wicket-taker, and from ODIs in 2012 as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 380 scalps, along with Glenn McGrath. Lee, who had made his debut in the 1999 Boxing Day Test against India, won two World Cups with Australia – in 2003 and 2007. promoted After retirement, Lee pursued a career in broadcasting, appearing as a commentator for both international and franchise cricket. His brother Shane played 55 ODIs for the Aussies between 1995 and 2001. Topics mentioned in this article

