Brian Kelly’s coaching staff tracker





The 2022 college football season will be filled with change for the LSU Tigers. After reaching a divorce deal with Ed Orgeron midway through the 2021 campaign, athletic director Scott Woodward began his search for the next head coach. After the names of Jimbo Fisher, Lincoln Riley, Mel Tucker and others were trotted out and cycled through the media spin cycle, LSU eventually hired Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Few saw the move coming; no one leaves South Bend without resignation or retirement. Kelly did, however, opting to become the next coach to lead purple and gold. Breaking down the original staff as announced by LSU Head Coach: Brian Kelly

It’s all about alignment pic.twitter.com/AymL7Xy5zK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) Dec 3, 2021 Brian Kelly takes over from Ed Orgeron as head coach of the LSU Tigers. He comes from Notre Dame, where he held that position for more than ten years. Recent experience: Notre Dame Head Coach (2010-2021)

Cincinnati Head Coach (2006-09)

Central Michigan Head Coach (2004–06) Associate Head Coach: Frank Wilson

Welcome home, Coach @FrankWilson28! https://t.co/kBt0fvY0MZ pic.twitter.com/4kx32DlPuS — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 7, 2021 Frank Wilson returns to the Tigers staff after two brief stints as head coach. Will likely serve as the running backs coach as he did under Les Miles. Recent experience: McNeese Head Coach (2020-21)

UTSA Head Coach (2016-19)

LSU AHC/RB/RC (2010-15) Offensive Line: Brad Davis

Brad Davis Stays As LSU Offensive Line Coach! https://t.co/OoYZSU61LV pic.twitter.com/qhjVADLl0S — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) Dec 8, 2021 After one season at the Bayou, offensive line coach and interim head coach Brad Davis is currently the only remnant of the previous staff. Recent experience: LSU OL/interim HC (2021)

Arkansas OL (2020)

Missouri OL (2018-19)

Florida OL (2017) Defensive Coordinator: Matt House

Matt House, a Super Bowl championship coach, has been named Tigers defensive coordinator.

https://t.co/cPa3HwS3oc pic.twitter.com/WGIdDN6NDB — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 29, 2021 Matt House returns to the SEC after a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. House has been a popular name in recent coaching searches as a defensive coordinator. Kelly lures him back as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Recent experience: Kansas City Chiefs LB (2019-21)

Kentucky DC (2017-18)

Kentucky ST/LB (2016)

FIU DC/LB (2015) Defense Assistant: Robert Steeples

Robert Steeples has been added to Coach Kelly’s staff as a defensive assistant coach. https://t.co/JF25D8akXL pic.twitter.com/1NtojGiRM9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 29, 2021 After one season at the NFL level, Steeples will take on the role of defensive assistant. This will likely put him as a secondary coach. Steeples had a brief NFL career with the Rams, Chiefs, Vikings, and Cowboys. Recent experience: Minnesota Vikings ST Assistant (2021)

De Smet Jesuit HS Head Coach (2016-20)

