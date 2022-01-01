Russian, Czech World Junior Hockey Teams Kick Off Calgary Flight





Photo by Gavin Young / Post Media Network Article content A New Year's Eve flight from Calgary bound for Frankfurt, Germany, was held up for several hours last night due to a disruption that caused the Russian and Czech World Junior hockey teams to get off the plane. Air Canada's flight on December 31 took off at about 9 p.m., more than three hours after it was supposed to depart. The Calgary Police Department confirmed that officers in addition to airport security were responding due to an incident caused by team and staff members of the Russian team. The team of the Czech Republic and Russia was removed from the flight for violation of the mask regime. Very strict rules, said Russian coach Sergei Zubov in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia. Several travelers not affiliated with the team took to social media to report on the events. Two hours late so far on the flight from Calgary to Frankfurt. The Russian Juniors team sat in the back, tried to smoke cigarettes, wore no masks and didn't listen to servants. Police officers swarmed the plane. We all had to get out while they and their luggage were being removed. Dr. Kathleen Scherf (@DrScherf) January 1, 2022 Two hours late so far on the flight from Calgary to Frankfurt. The Russian Juniors team sat in the back, tried to smoke cigarettes, didn't wear masks and didn't listen to servants, wrote a Twitter user named Dr. Kathleen Scherf. Police officers swarmed the plane. We all had to get out while they and their luggage were being removed. Now he listens at full blast to Russian rock music. Aggie (@aggieloveseggs) January 1, 2022 After a dramatic delay on AC848 we are finally settled in Frankfurt. Proud parenting moment – we got compliments on our son's behavior. Kiddo was an absolute champion on the run – unlike a certain hockey team, he wore his mask without a single complaint. Aggie (@aggieloveseggs) January 1, 2022 The Finnish team, on the same flight, was reportedly allowed to leave as soon as the flight was back on board. The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the remainder of the 2022 World Junior Championships on December 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasingly common Omicron variant. The IIHF said it was canceling the Edmonton and Red Deer tournament to ensure the health and safety of participants and protect the integrity of the championships. Postmedia contacted the Canada Border Services Agency and Air Canada for comment, but did not immediately hear back. [email protected] Twitter: @michaelrdrguez

