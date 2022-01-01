Sports
Can Eagles Jalen Hurts draw lessons from playing with an ankle injury?
As you might imagine, Jalen Hurts was reluctant to talk about his lingering ankle injury this week.
It feels good, Hurts said Wednesday. It was good enough for us to get two wins.
That’s true.
In the past two weeks, the Eagles have beaten Washington and the Giants, and they’ve done it with Hurts as quarterback. Those were two big wins that put the Eagles on the cusp of securing a playoff spot when they head to Washington this weekend.
But Hurts has clearly not been himself.
The first time against Washington, he had just 38 rushing yards. And last week against the Giants, he had just two hasty attempts for seven yards. There’s no doubt Hurts hasn’t been nearly as mobile since he suffered his ankle injury on November 28.
That has taken an important element of the Eagles attack. But in a weird way, it could help Hurts’ development in the long run.
Yes, I think every game you play there will be lessons you learn, said head coach Nick Sirianni. I don’t think that depends on your limitations or whatever it is. It doesn’t matter if you played a really good game or a really bad game, you will always learn.
The lesson of the past two weeks is quite simple: sometimes Hurts can buy time and deliver throws from the bag without escaping.
With Hurts there will always be a balance to find. Sometimes his best bet is to run from the bag and pick up yards with his legs. Other times he and the Eagles are better off if he stands up straight, buys time and throws off the field. He will never make the right decision 100% of the time. But it’s about trying to make sure he makes the right decision at the fastest pace possible.
So if he can pick up on one thing from watching the last two games tape and Gardner Minshew’s tape in this offense, it’s the idea that sometimes the best part doesn’t go well. Sometimes it passes.
That’s not to say the Eagles are better off with an immovable Hurts. His mobility is the quality that gives him the opportunity to become a special player. And if you ask the opposing defenses what they want to happen, they’ll probably tell you they’d be very happy if Hurts stays in the pocket for the entire game.
For Hurts to be at his best, he must be able to do both.
Sirianni said he has seen her play defenses differently in the last two games with Hurt’s limited mobility. Because the threat of Hurts legs can often be just as effective as he uses them.
They know what a threat he is to keep it. And I didn’t notice that, Sirianni said. If you continue with such a streak, where he isn’t wearing it or his ankle isn’t getting better, you might see a difference. But he’s done a great job in his rehabilitation, he’s feeling better every day. He tells me every day that he is getting better. We have no more restrictions for him.
We felt more and more comfortable and Jalen feels more and more comfortable doing the things we need to win football matches.
