Cricket 2022 Calendar: Full Schedule, Match Times, Venues, Dates





From the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies to the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, here’s the full 2022 cricket schedule. (All times are in IST) January January 1-5: 1st Test, New Zealand v Bangladesh, 3:30 AM – Bay Oval, Tauranga January 3-7: 2nd Test, South Africa v India, 1:30 PM – New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg January 5 – 9: The Ashes – 4th Test, Australia v England, 5AM – SCG, Sydney January 8: 1st ODI, West Indies vs Ireland, 8pm – Sabina Park, Kingston January 9-13: 2nd Test, New Zealand v Bangladesh, 3:30am – Hagley Oval, Christchurch January 11-15: 3rd Test, South Africa v India, 2pm – Newlands, Cape Town January 11: 2nd ODI, West Indies vs Ireland, 8pm – Sabina Park, Kingston March 13 – 20: Ranji Trophy Jan 14 – Feb 5: Men’s Cricket World Cup U19 – West Indies January 14-18: The Ashes – 5th Test, Australia v England, 9am – Blundstone Arena, Hobart January 14: 3rd ODI, West Indies vs Ireland, 8pm – Sabina Park, Kingston January 16: 1st ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, 2.30pm – Pallekale January 17: T20I only, West Indies vs Ireland, 2:30am – Sabina Park, Kingston January 18: 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, 2.30pm – Pallekale January 18: 1st T20I, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 4.30pm – Supersport Park, Centurion January 19: 1st ODI, South Africa v India, 2 p.m. – Boland Park, Paarl January 20: 2nd T20, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 4.30 pm – Supersport Park, Centurion January 21: 1st ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands, 12:30 PM, Doha January 21: 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, 2.30pm – Pallekale January 21: 2nd ODI, South Africa v India, 2 p.m. – Boland Park, Paarl January 22: 3rd T20I, South Africa Women v West Indian Women, 4.30 pm – Supersportpark, Centurion January 23: 1st T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30am – TB January 23: 2nd ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands, 12:30 PM, Doha January 24: 3rd ODI, South Africa v India, 2pm – Newlands, Cape Town January 24: 2nd T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30am – TB January 25: 1st ODI, South Africa Women v West Indian Women, 1:30 PM – Supersport Park, Centurion January 25: 3rd ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands, 12:30 PM, Doha January 26: 3rd T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30am – TB Jan 27-31: Ashes women, only test: Australia v England, 4:30am – Manuka Oval, Canberra January 28: 2nd ODI, South Africa Women v West Indian Women, 4.30 pm – Supersportpark, Centurion January 30: 4th T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30am – TB January 30: Australia v New Zealand 1st ODI, 9:10 AM – Perth January 31st: 5th T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30 AM – TB January 31: 3rd ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 130PM – New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

February February 2: 2nd ODI, Australia v New Zealand, 8:40am – Blundstone Arena, Hobart February 3: 4th ODI, South Africa Women v West Indian Women, 4.30pm – New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg February 4: Women’s Ashes, 1st T20I, Australia v England – 13:40 – North Sydney, Sydney February 5: 3rd ODI, Australia v New Zealand, 8:40 AM – SCG, Sydney February 6: 5th ODI, South Africa Women v West Indian Women, 4.30pm – New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg February 4: Ashes Women, 2nd T20I, Australia v England, 13:40 – North Sydney, Sydney February 6: 1st ODI, India v West Indies, 1:00 PM – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad February 8: Australia v New Zealand T20I only, 13:40 – Manuka Oval, Canberra February 9: T20I Only, New Zealand Women v India Women, 5:30am – McLean Park, Napier February 9: 2nd ODI, India v West Indies, 1:00 PM – Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur February 10: Ashes Women, 3rd T20I, Australia v England,13:40 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide February 11: 1st T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 1:30 PM – SCG, Sydney February 11: 1st ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 6:30 AM – McLean Park, Napier February 12: 3rd ODI, India v West Indies, 1:00 PM – Eden Gardens, Calcutta February 13: 2nd T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 13:40 – Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane February 13: Ashes Women, 1st ODI, Australia v England, 04:35 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide February 14: 2nd ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 3:30 a.m. – Saxton Oval, Nelson February 15: 3rd T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 13:40 – Metricon Stadium, Carrara February 15: 1st T20I, India v West Indies, 19:00 – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack February 16: 3rd ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 3:30 a.m. – Saxton Oval, Nelson February 16: Ashes Women, 2nd ODI, Australia v England, 04:35 – Junction Oval, Melbourne February 17-21: 1st Test, New Zealand v South Africa, 3:30 AM – Hagley Oval, Christchurch February 18: 4th T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 13:40 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide February 18: 2nd T20I, India v West Indies, 19:00 – ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatanam February 19: Ashes Women, 3rd ODI, Australia v England, 04:35 – Junction Oval, Melbourne February 20: 5th T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 22:40 – MCG, Melbourne February 20: 3rd T20I, India v West Indies, 7:00 PM – Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram February 22: 4th ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 03:30 – John Davies Oval, Queenstown February 24: 5th ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 03:30 – John Davies Oval, Queenstown February 25 – March 1: 2nd Test, New Zealand v South Africa, 3:30 AM – Basin Reserve, Wellington February 25 – March 1: 1st Test, India v Sri Lanka, 9.30am – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore March March 3 – 7: 1st Test, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30 AM – National Stadium, Karachi March 4 – April 3: ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 – New Zealand March 5 – 9: 2nd Test, India v Sri Lanka, 9.30am – PCA Stadium, Mohali March 8 – 12: 1st Test, West Indies v England, 7:30 PM – TB March 12 – 16: 2nd Test, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30 AM – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi March 13: 1st T20I, India v Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM – PCA Stadium, Mohali March 15: 2nd T20I, India v Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala March 16 – 20: 2nd Test, West Indies v England, 7:30 PM – TB March 17: 1st T20I, New Zealand v Australia, 11:40am – Westpac Stadium, Wellington March 18: 2nd T20I, New Zealand v Australia, 11:40am – Westpac Stadium, Wellington March 18: 1st ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30 PM – TB March 18: 3rd T20I, India v Sri Lanka, 7pm – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow March 20: 3rd T20I, New Zealand v Australia, 11:40am – McLean Park, Napier March 20: 2nd ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30 PM – TB March 21-25: 3rd Test, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30 AM – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 23: 3rd ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30 PM – TB March 24 – 28: 3rd Test, West Indies v England, 7:30 PM – TB March 25: T20I only, New Zealand v Netherlands, 11:40 AM – Bay Oval, Tauranga March 29: 1st ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands, 3:30 AM – University Oval, Dunedin March 29: 1st ODI, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30 AM – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 30 – April 3: 1st Test, South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30 PM – TB March 31: 2nd ODI, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30 AM – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

April Indian Premier League 2022 – Dates Not yet known April 2: 2nd ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands, 6:30am – Seddon Park, Hamilton April 2: 3rd ODI, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30 AM – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore April 4: 3rd ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands, 7.30am – Seddon Park, Hamilton April 5: Pakistan v Australia T20I only, 3:30 PM – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore April 7-11: 2nd Test, South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30 PM – TB Can Indian Premier League – Dates Not yet known ALSO READ – 2021 – a year of highlights for Indian cricket June- June 2 – 6: 1st Test, England v New Zealand, 3.30pm – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London June 9: 1st T20I, India v South Africa, 7pm – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai June 10 – 14: 2nd Test, England v New Zealand, 3.30pm – Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 12: 2nd T20I, India v South Africa, 7:00 PM – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru June 14: 3rd T20I, India v South Africa, 7:00 PM – VCA Stadium, Nagpur June 17: 1st ODI, Netherlands v England, 2:00 PM – VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen June 17: 4th T20I, India v South Africa, 7:00 PM – SCA Stadium, Rajkot June 19: 1st ODI, Netherlands v England, 2pm – VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen June 19: 5th T20I, India v South Africa, 7:00 PM – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi June 22: 3rd ODI, Netherlands v England, 2:00 PM – VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen June 23 – 27: 3rd Test, England v New Zealand, 3.30pm – Headingley, Leeds July July 1-5: Rescheduled Fifth Test, England v India, Not yet known – Edgbaston July 7: 1st T20I, England v India, Not yet known – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton July 9: 2nd T20I, England v India, Not yet known – Edgbaston July 10: 3rd T20I, England v India, Not yet known – Trent Bridge, Nottingham July 9: 1st ODI, England v India, Not yet known – the oval one July 12: 2nd ODI, England v India, Not yet known – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London July 14: 3rd ODI, England v India, Not yet known – Old Trafford, Manchester July 19: England v South Africa 1st ODI, 5:30 PM – Chester-le-Street July 22: 2nd ODI, England v South Africa, 5:30 PM – Old Trafford, Manchester July 24: 3rd ODI, England v South Africa, 3.30pm – Headingley, Leeds July 27: 1st T20I, England v South Africa, 7pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol July 28: 2nd T20I, England v South Africa, 11pm – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff July 29 – Aug 7: Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket July 31: 3rd T20I, England v South Africa, 7:00 PM – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton August August 17-21: 1st Test, England v South Africa, 3.30pm – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London August 25-29: 2nd Test, England v South Africa, 3.30pm – Edgbaston, Birmingham ALSO READ – 2021 year in sports – stars of the Tokyo Olympics September September 8-12: 3rd Test, England v South Africa, 3.30pm – The Oval, London *Official schedule updated to September 12, 2022 *With the ever-changing scenario due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the dates listed above are subject to change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/complete-2022-cricket-calendar-schedule-india-match-timings/article38086594.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

