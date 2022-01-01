Ohio State vs Utah Injury Report, Spread, Over/Under, Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channel





The last football game of the season in the state of Ohio is today. The Buckeyes will face Utah in the Rose Bowl. It’s a game that should be one of the better games today. It’s also a game that Ohio State really wants to win so they can finish the season at a high level. Ohio State Football vs. Injury Report Utah There are a few people who are going to make decisions about the Buckeyes’ playing time. Antwuan Jackson, Sevyn Banks, Cody Simon and Marcus Williamson are all questionable. It’s unclear how close they are to actually playing, but as far as I understand none of them have COVID. It wouldn’t be great not to have these players, but none of them make a significant contribution to the defense. Ohio State has plenty of other players to take the slack. Utah seems relatively healthy, so that will make it harder for the Buckeyes. Ohio State Soccer vs Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under & Betting Pick WynnBET’s Rose Bowl Odds now have the Buckeyes as only four-point favorites. That’s a change from earlier in the week when they were six-point favorites. That line changed in response to Ohio state opt-outs. The over/under is set at 63.5. My prediction is that the Buckeyes can still win this game, but narrowly. I have Ohio State winning 35-31. Make your choice now on WynnBet What channel is the Ohio State game on? The Rose Bowl airs at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Ohio State football vs. Utah Live Stream The Rose Bowl can be streamed live on Fubo TV. This will be the final game of 2021 for the Ohio State soccer team. They will open on September 3, 2022 against some household names when they take on Notre Dame.

