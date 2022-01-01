Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem, Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger Aliassime Among Tennis Players Ahead of a Great 2022

Who needs a big 2022 season?

Maybe their 2021 wasn’t quite right. Maybe they will come back from injury and hope to get back on top. Maybe they want to prove themselves one last time.

We pick a few players who are determined to make sure the year ahead is a successful one

Andy Murray

“I think in 2022 we will know what Andy Murray is going to do. Will he continue touring or will it be his last year? I think this is a season of sorts that will determine how much longer we will see of that great champion.

Greg Rusedski mentioned it last month: This is a huge year for Andy Murray.

The three-time Grand Slam champion showed signs of progress during the second half of the 2021 season with victories over Carlos Alcaraz, Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner. He also looked good in the Mubadala Tennis Championship as he defeated Dan Evans and Rafael Nadal en route to the final.

But can he rediscover a consistent level? His positive results over the past six months have often been followed by disappointing losses and Murray has not won three games in a row on the ATP Tour in over two years.

With his ranking at number 134 in the world, the tough draws will continue to come for Murray, and if he continues to lose in the second or third round, will he maintain his motivation to keep playing?

Murray has shown that he can still beat the best in his day, but there are still a few tiers he needs to find in order to win tournaments again. Maybe he can find it in his corner with new coach Jan de Witt.

Dominic Thiem

The 2021 season was one to quickly forget for Dominic Thiem.

Expectations were high as the Austrian could build on his US Open victory and compete for more major titles. However, he is almost forgotten as Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev took the lead to challenge Novak Djokovic.

His form was out to start the season and injuries didn’t help. He said in March he needed to reset, but a wrist injury over the summer forced him to retire for the rest of the year.

Now, his plans for 2022 have gotten off to a bad start as he withdrew from the Mubadala Tennis Championship and also withdrew from two Australian Open warm-up events. While his entry into the first Grand Slam of the new year seems in doubt, he remains hopeful to once again compete with the very best in the world. It’s been a bad year now, but I hope there will be six or seven more good years to come, he said this month.

It would be a welcome sight to see Thiem’s ​​hard hitting and explosive game back on tour.

Iga Swiatek

With two titles, a run to at least the last 16 of every major and a appearance in the WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek had no bad season.

But considering the very high level she has shown at times, you feel like there’s a lot more to come out of Swiatek.

The 20-year-old may have felt that herself when she recently broke up with longtime coach Piotr Sierzputowski. She also said after coming in 1-2 at the WTA Finals that she sees areas for improvement.

My goal for next season is to be more relaxed on the pitch, a bit like trusting myself with my game, not letting the stress bother me so much, like accepting it. I’m going to try to accept it a little more.

Swiatek is the youngest player in the top 10 at a few years and clearly has the game to win more major titles. If she can consistently perform at her best, she will be a force on the WTA Tour.

Felix Auger Aliassime

Felix Auger Aliassimes’ stock has risen in recent years and under Toni Nadal’s leadership, it feels like he may be taking another step forward.

The 21-year-old broke into the top 10 this year and made an impression in the summer when he made it to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the semi-finals of the US Open. While he can sometimes slip under the radar in a Next Gen discussion, he clearly has a very bright future. The question is how clear.

His results have improved since he started working with Toni Nadal in April and he says he is more “confident”.

“To sum up what Toni has brought this year, he has brought a lot of confidence to the team, that we are on the right track. , something of a normality than something extraordinary. He has just given me and my team a lot of confidence Auger told Aliassime on the Match Point Canada podcast.

Auger Aliassime has already racked up 100 victories on the ATP Tour and has reached eight finals, without winning another title. That should be the next goal for the Canadian as he wants to continue his career in the next 12 months.

Karolina Pliskova

Arguably the greatest player on the WTA Tour to ever win a major, Karolina Pliskova came so close this year when she reached her second Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and made it to the quarter-finals of the US Open.

But is time running out for the 29-year-old?

With her big serve and powerful groundstrokes, she has the game to harass most players on tour, and may want to have another shot at Wimbledon after her run to the finals this year. Pliskovas’ season has not started in the best way as she withdrew from the Australian Open with a hand injury, but at the top of an open WTA Tour she could still be a factor in the big tournaments.

