National hockey teams thrown from plane in row with masks RT Sport News
Passengers were outraged that Russians did not wear masks before they had to leave the plane, claims a rival coach whose team was also removed after the cancellation of the Junior World Championships
Russian players and staff were banned from taking flights as angry Canadian passengers complained that they were not wearing masks, an official involved in the alleged incident said.
Otakar Cerny, the Czech Republic’s team manager, who would also flee Calgary following the cancellation of the World Junior Championships due to Covid, said alcohol “probably played a part” in the version of events he described.
Russian players sat at the bar, members of their party smoked on the way to the flight and organizers asked both teams to vacate the planned departure for Frankfurt due to crimes on board, Cerny claimed.
“We arrived at Calgary Airport about three hours in advance,” Cerny told iSport after rumors of the ejection were initially spread by a reporter who said she was on the plane in the early hours of Saturday.
“Our players went to buy souvenirs from Canada and some players called their families at home… we saw Russian players sitting at the bar.
“I warned all our boys in advance to wear masks and respect social distancing during their stay at the airport.
“Then we got on the plane and, it must be said, at that moment we noticed that some members of the Russian expedition were clearly not following the hygiene rules – and alcohol probably played a role there.
“One of the members of the Russian implementation team even smoked in the tunnel before boarding.
“Some of the passengers then complained about the behavior of the Russians and the crew therefore had the entire plane evacuated.”
The outlet said the Finnish team had been allowed to travel and suggested that flight attendants confused the Russian and Czech teams because they wore similar sportswear.
“Unfortunately, the Czech ones look exactly like the Russian ones, with the only difference that our players’ sweatshirts are labeled ‘Czech Republic’ and the Russian ones are labeled ‘Russia’,” Cerny said about the alleged confusion.
“And practically just for that reason they threw us in the same [category] as the Russians and told us that the entire Czech and Russian expeditions could no longer board the plane.
“Although we explained to Air Canada representatives for about 30 minutes that our players had not violated anything, their decision could not be reversed.
“A somewhat bizarre aspect of the whole situation is that after the plane took off without us, Air Canada representatives apologized to us and arranged a hotel and a flight to Frankfurt at the same time a day later at their expense.
“They also assured us that we would not fly on the same flight as the Russian hockey players.”
Wearing masks in public has been a subject of frequent controversy since the start of the pandemic.
In December, NBA legend Dennis Rodman was reportedly met by authorities after landing for allegedly removing his mask to breathe properly.
dr. Anthony Fauci, medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, recently warned that masks could be mandatory on public transport indefinitely, and Canada has some of the strictest rules in the world around public health guidelines related to Covid.
Marie Lehmann, a reporter for the Swedish channel SVT, said on Twitter That “Drunkness, Smoking and Refusal to Wear a Face Mask” were one of the reasons for the alleged decision of aviation officials.
“Far from all Czech and Russian players have misbehaved, it must be added,” she told her followers.
“Imagine being on a plane here in Calgary on New Years Eve and not leaving. And as a thank you for the inconvenience, you miss your connecting flight in Frankfurt.
“Half an hour ago we were finally ready to fly. We had all boarded. We waited and waited.
“Now we are forced to step down and take our hand luggage with us. Full force with police and security personnel.”
Cerny called the alleged fiasco “another complication” of the failed trip, but said the situation had been resolved and his team only had to stay in Canada for 24 hours.
“We have a clear conscience and I am convinced that our players have not broken any rules,” he said. he added.
“None of them were even warned by the flight attendants about an ill-fitting mask.
“On the contrary, some Russians didn’t even have a mask, which infuriated some Canadian fellow passengers who complained to the flight attendants.”
The head coach of the Russian team, Sergei Zubov, confirmed that By that the teams had been removed from the flight due to a “violation of the mask regime” as a result of “very strict rules”.
IZ quoted a source as saying Zubov had smoked in the tunnel, but Match TV quoted the coach as rejecting that suggestion and downplaying the incident.
“Which cigarette? I quit smoking three years ago.” the canal Telegram account quoted Zubov as saying.
“There was such a scandal around this story. Someone is probably really exaggerating what really happened. A lot of guys from both teams were wearing wrong masks.”
The Russian and Czech teams and Air Canada had not yet responded to the claims about 12 hours after the flight was due to depart.
