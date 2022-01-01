Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz activated from reserve/COVID-19 list; still need doctor to play sunday





INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts on Saturday activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 roster, allowing him to start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wentz, who had to activate the Colts off the list at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to qualify for Sunday, has one more hurdle to pass before he is officially cleared to start against the Raiders. His COVID symptoms must be “fixed or improved” on Sunday morning, under new NFL policy, in order to play against Las Vegas. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The NFL and NFLPA changed their protocols this week to follow the CDC’s new guidelines, but cleared players to return from the COVID-19 list after just five days if they are asymptomatic or show their symptoms are improving. Wentz spent the week attending Colts meetings as he recovered from what coach Frank Reich called a “slow start to the week, physically.” The quarterback was expected to spend the latter part of the week working from home on a plan the team’s medical and training staff had prepared for him so he could be ready for Sunday’s game when he is off. Wentz, in his first season with the Colts, which earned him an off-season trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, has thrown 3,230 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. Rookie Sam Ehlinger will start as quarterback if Wentz fails his final hurdle Sunday morning. “Very confident in Carson’s preparation this week,” Reich said Friday. “He was called for Zoom meetings.” The Colts have been hit hard by COVID last week. But the modified protocol allowed them to get players back faster than originally expected, leaving them with a relatively healthy roster for the long run of the season. Linebacker Darius Leonard, guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski and right tackle Braden Smith are some of the notable starters who have bounced back from the COVID roster in recent days. “I feel like the guys have all responded — maybe there was a day when I thought maybe one of the guys was coming back, like he needed another half day of rest,” Reich said. “I think the guys have looked good, reacted well. You just get stronger every day. For the most part it’s been pretty clean.” The Colts (9-6) can secure a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Raiders. Indianapolis is currently fifth seeded in the AFC playoff race.

