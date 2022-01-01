Australian test players negative for COVID-19, Sydney again could prevent Mitchell Swepson Test debut in SCG Test, fourth Ashes Test against England





As Australia’s reserve batsman for the series, Khawaja, 35, has been out of action for a month after a solid start to the Sheffield Shield season. It’s always more fun when you get out of games…so it makes it a bit different, you’re out of the scene, but hopefully it shouldn’t take too long if I play for half an hour and bat and get into it. I should find that sync again. Usman Khawaja will replace Travis Head in the fourth Test. Credit:Getty Images Mitchell Starc is expected to play his fourth consecutive game after the Boxing Day Test ended in just over three days, with Hazlewood substitutes Jhye Richardson and Boland putting in outstanding performances in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively. With a week of warm weather forecasting ahead of the test, curator Adam Lewis is happy with the grass cover on his pitch. He expects it to be harder and drier than last season, when it rained in the run-up and the first three days of play. If we get it again it will of course turn around, but if we don’t get it again it will just stick together and won’t do much, Lewis told the Herald and The age. I’m just praying for good weather when the game starts. When we get that rain and that cloudy weather, there’s not much we can do. It doesn’t dry out. Loading It went downhill from there though, as Khawaja and Shaun and Mitch Marsh all scored for centuries and Australia defeated England for the second time to win by an inning. Considerably 14 of the 18 England wickets that fell to bowlers were taken by the pacers, with now captain Pat Cummins claiming eight before the match. Australia’s leading fast bowlers have spoken openly about using a squad mentality to get through these Ashes, as they did in England in 2019 when Australia kept the urn by drawing the series 2-2. This season the changes have been forced, with Hazlewood banned from the last two games, Cummins missing the second Test as close contact with COVID-19 and then Hazlewood’s replacement Richardson went missing in Melbourne with a minor leg ailment. This means that Starc, who has struggled to complete last summers by losing four Test series to India, is the only pacesetter to play every Test in this series. However, Bailey rejected suggestions that bowlers would be rested. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

