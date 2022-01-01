Will the second game between Alabama and Georgia be different?

Alabama and Georgia are competing for the league title for the second time in five seasons.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide on Friday easily defeated No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 3 Georgia blitzed No. 2 Michigan in the first half in the Orange Bowl to set up the third all-SEC title game in the final 11 seasons and the second rematch of the league title in that period.

In 2011, LSU defeated Alabama, 9-6, in the regular season before the Crimson Tide defeated LSU, 21-0, in the BCS Championship. This season, Alabama defeated Georgia, 41-24, for the SEC Championship on December 4.

Can Georgia Do What Alabama Did 10 Years Ago? A win would be the Bulldogs’ first win over Alabama since 2007 and the school’s first national title since 1980. Or will Alabama coach Nick Saban take his fifth win over former assistant Kirby Smart in five tries?

Whatever happens, we hope the game is a classic as it was in 2018 when the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 26-23, in overtime on a TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith. These are our first questions ahead of the January 10th title game in Indianapolis.

Which version of Stetson Bennett are we going to see?

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett played the best half of his life against Michigan on Friday night, as Georgia sent the Wolverines away in the first 30 minutes. Bennett’s excellence came four weeks after he struggled with a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game, a performance that left some Georgia fans wondering if JT Daniels should become Georgias starting QB again.

There is no doubt about who will start for Georgia on January 10th. But will the third time be the charm for Bennett against the Crimson Tide? Each of his two starts against Alabama were 41-24 losses, and he threw five interceptions over those two games.

If Bennett is going to be better against Alabama this time, hell must use freshman tight end Brock Bowers as much as possible. Bowers was untraceable in the second half of the SEC title game and showed his exceptional playing skills against the Wolverines. Bennett will also have to avoid making the one or two head-scratching throws he makes seemingly weekly. He got away with a terrible decision early in the second half against Michigan on a ball that was hoisted over the middle of his body, but he didn’t get away with errors against Alabama.

-Nick Bromberg

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 04: General action during the SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images )

How else will Georgia defend Alabama?

In the SEC title game, Alabama killed Georgia’s defenses through the air. And a major part of that transient success came from the fast play, particularly for Jameson Williams and John Metchie.

With the running game largely smothered, Bryce Young got the ball in the hands of his playmakers in the blink of an eye. Those throws got Young into a rhythm early and were an effective counter to Georgia’s efforts to put pressure in Young’s face. Later, Young hit several deep balls and the announced Georgia defense put in his worst performance of the season.

With the ball out of control so quickly at Youngs, Georgias couldn’t come home for four and star defensive tackle Jordan Davis was a non-factor. The Bulldogs didn’t register a single sack and only had four tackles for losses, well below their season average. How will Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning and the UGA staff handle things this time around?

Adjustments are needed, no question. But there is also an important difference in personnel for the Alabama crime. Metchie is out with a knee injury, making Williams the main weapon on the outside. In Alabama’s CFP semifinal win over Cincinnati, offensive coordinator Bill OBrien leaned heavily on Brian Robinson in the running game.

Robinson had 55 yards on 16 carries against Georgia. On Friday night, he passed for a whopping 204 yards on 26 carries. It’s safe to say he won’t be able to replicate that kind of production against Georgia. But that level of success adds an interesting element to the chess match between the two technical staffs.

– Sam Cooper

Will Georgia bring his swagger to Indianapolis?

Georgia rode high as the nation’s No. 1 team for much of the season and it really felt like this was going to be Georgia’s year. The Bulldogs have not won a national championship since 1980 and were undefeated and rolled in the SEC title game. Then they ran into Alabama, their old nemesis.

Kirby Smart brought UGA to the national title game in 2017 but lost unbearably to Alabama. In 2018, Georgia returned to the SEC title game, losing again to Alabama in another heartthrob. This year, Georgia was undefeated and favorite in the game, but was unable to overcome the Alabama bulge and lost 41-24.

Will it be different this time?

On the heels of that loss, it was reasonable to wonder about the psyche of the Smarts team entering the semifinals of the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff against Michigan. But those questions were quickly answered when the Bulldogs defeated the Wolverines, 34-11. In Friday night’s win, Georgia played with the familiar confidence that was evident during the regular season, but seemed to be lacking against Alabama.

Will the swagger on display against Michigan carry over to the national title trip to Indianapolis?

The Bulldogs have not beaten Alabama since 2007. That’s seven consecutive losses, including four during Smarts tenure as head coach. Before becoming head coach at his alma mater, Smart was a trusted assistant on the Nick Sabans Alabama staff. He has yet to beat his old boss.

This is the last hurdle Georgia must climb to rise to the top of the heap in the college football landscape.

– Sam Cooper