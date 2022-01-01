Naomi Osaka: Tennis star hints at a tough year as she celebrates entering 2022





Tennis star Naomi Osaka hinted at a difficult 2021 as she celebrated the new year. The four-time Grand Slam champion has taken a break from the field since crashing out of the US Open in the third round in September. After her loss to Leylah Fernandez, Osaka revealed that she no longer felt happy winning, and losing made her feel “very sad”. As a result, she put her mental health first and stepped away from tennis. The 24-year-old had already skipped both the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year and went out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the third round. She also dropped from number two to 13 in the world standings. In a post celebrating the New Year, Osaka sounded relieved to put 2021 behind him. “I’ve never been so excited to be over a year,” she wrote on Twitter. Fans responded to assure Osaka she would have a successful 2022, with one writing: “Amen! 2022 is going to leave 2021 where it belongs… far behind! But even painful years are years of growth.” Another replied: “Last year was unfair to you. I pray 2022 is your year!! I wish you everything your heart desires.” Last year wasn’t just bad for Osaka, who took her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. She has now arrived in Melbourne to defend her title and is excited, relaxed and happy on social media. Osaka will be featured on the Melbourne Summer Set for the first time in four months, running from January 3-9.

The WTA 250 event is split into two tournaments and features a star-studded lineup. Osaka could compete with top class Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and former world number one Simona Halep. The Australian Open then starts on January 17. Osaka is the only one of last year’s semi-finalists to enter the 2022 draw – Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Karolína Muchová have all withdrawn with injury. However, the field is still packed with talent and home favorite Ashleigh Barty will be considered the player to beat. The world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner has yet to triumph at the Australian Open and reach the semifinals in 2020.

