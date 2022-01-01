Rewatching the last normal Avalanche game

As we usher in the New Year 2022, it’s time to look back on simpler times after two tough years. Let’s look back when times were normal. But on March 11, 2020, the world as we knew it would change forever.

The coronavirus, which was still very unknown at the time, is gaining popularity worldwide. It was this infamous day when things really came to a halt and became a harsh reality for everyone.

The highly underling and injury-stricken Colorado Avalanche hosted the New York Rangers at what was then the Pepsi Center. While there were some concerns before the game started, those worries turned into a terrible realization.

Just a few hundred miles away in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Utah Jazz in their own regular season game. But it fell through, as Utah player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. It was the first case to reach the sports world and then cancel the rest of the NBA season.

This happened while the Avs and Rangers were already busy in the first break. The players were oblivious at the time while concentrating on their own game. News quickly made its way to the stands and in the press and everything came to a halt.

There weren’t many sporting events in the west on this Wednesday night. Between the NBA, NHL and MLB Spring Training, the Rangers-Avs game was the last game of the evening. With the news of the NBA’s cancellation, it looked like the NHL wouldn’t be far behind as the two leagues shared multiple buildings.

This left one last game for the sports world to watch before the impending shutdown: the Rangers and Avalanche. It was a joy to watch.

When news from the NBAs canceled the season hit, the Avs and Rangers had played hockey for one stint with goals from Mika Zibenijad to give the Rangers the 6.28 lead, before Tyson Jost equalized in the power play five minutes later to equalize. to make. at one.

The second period rolled together with Vladislav Namestnikov who scored another power play goal and gave the Avs an early 2-1 lead in the frame.

This deficit would last for a long time, mainly thanks to the spectacular goalkeeping of Pavel Francouz. He would be great, especially in the third period on a handful of Rangers breakouts.

With the amount of drama that had ensued, 2020 wouldn’t be without a little more. With just 13 seconds left and the goalkeeper pulled, the Rangers stormed the ice and eventually forced one past Pavel Buchnevich’s Francouz to force overtime, extending the sporting world as we knew it just a few minutes.

In the extra frame, the teams went back and forth without giving an inch. They both wanted to win what would ultimately be the last sporting event for a long time. Returning to this game for his first from injury, Cale Makar was able to get a high shot and his shot was deflected by JT Compher to take the 3-2 win.

They finished the shortened regular season on 92 points, second in the Central Division, just two points behind the St. Louis Blues. Nearly two years later, the Avs and Rangers are competing in their respective divisions for the Stanley Cup. Times have changed drastically.

The Winter Classic kicks off the new year this year with the Minnesota Wild hosting the Blues at the Minnesota Twins Stadium in subzero weather. COVID continues to wreak havoc around the world. It kept the Avs in the middle of a three-week hiatus, hoping to finally face the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow.

If the puck falls in 2022, we’ll put all this behind us. Let’s be there for each other no matter what happens. Colorado, in particular, has been through a lot in Lakewood and Boulder County in the past week.

At the heart of it all, we have a great hockey team to rally around. The avalanche is a great escape, let’s keep them around and support them as best we can into 2022 and beyond. Let’s go Avs.