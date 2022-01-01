Wildcats against St. John’s Sunday on FS1





Villanova returns home Sunday afternoon to battle the St. John’s Red Storm. The Wildcats come into play with a four-game winning streak and are 7-5 overall and 1-2 in BIG EAST play, while St. John’s is 5-7 overall and 1-1 in league action . Tip-off is at 12 noon and can be seen live on FS1. Sunday’s game between Villanova and St. John’s will be the 72nd all-time between the schools. Villanova leads the all-time series with a 43-28 count. Villanova is 11-4 in his last 15 games against St. John’s. Of all the opponents Villanova has faced over the years, the Wildcats have St. John’s the second most played opponent at 71 times. Providence is the team the Wildcats have played the most against 79 times. Forty minutes was not enough for Villanova and St. John’s in three of the last four meetings between the teams. In three of the last four games in the series, extra time was needed to decide the result, with Villanova winning all three. The three wins include 67-62 on January 5, 2020; 66-64 on January 31, 2020; 81-78 on January 25, 2021. Villanova has won six consecutive extensions dating back to the 2019-20 season. After missing six games due to injury, junior striker Maddy Siegrist has returned to court in good shape in her first four games. After a double-double of 36 points and 17 rebounds with James Madison, she had 28 points and nine rebounds against No. 23 Oregon State, 24 points and five rebounds at La Salle, and 23 points and nine boards against Seton Hall. In the four games combined, she had 111 points and 40 rebounds, shooting 40-of-86 from the field (.465), 6-for-19 from three-point range (.315), and 25-of-32 from the foul line ( .78`). She has averaged 27.7 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game over the three game period. Graduation ahead Brianna Herlihy enters the game against St. John’s on Sunday after posting a double-double in three consecutive games. The streak includes 10 points and 14 rebounds against Oregon State, 15 points and 13 rebounds at La Salle, and 17 points and 12 caroms against Seton Hall. She now has seven career double-doubles and five career games of 20 points or more. For the year, she averaged 11.7 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. Villanova has played team basketball all season. After 12 games, the Wildcats got an assist on 181 of their 274 field goals scored for 66.0 percent. Brooke Mullin leads the way with 37 assists followed by Lucy Olsen and Herlihy with 30 each. After Sunday’s game, Villanova’s next opponent is the Connecticut Huskies who will visit the Finneran Pavilion on Friday, January 7, for a game at 7 p.m.

