Pietersen wants a hundred-ish tournament to save test cricket in England

A first-class match modeled on the Hundred could help the English Test side “return to its former glory”, says ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen, who won the Ashes in 2005, 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, said the existing County Championship has lost its luster and is “not fit to serve the test team” in its current form.

“With the money elsewhere in the game, the (County) Championship in its current form is not fit to serve the Test team,” Pietersen wrote in a blog post on Betway.

“The best players don’t want to play in it, so young English players don’t learn from other greats like I did. Batters are turned away by average bowlers with bad wickets and it’s all gaining momentum.”

The 41-year-old has praised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his professional franchise-based 100-ball cricket tournament The Hundred.

“In The Hundred, the ECB has produced a match of a certain value. It’s the best against the best, marketed in the right way and the public involved.

“They’ve brought new people to the games and I can tell you that the players will have improved a lot as they play alongside other greats. It’s such a valuable experience.”

He advised the board to come up with a similar tournament for the red ball format, adding that England players would benefit from shrugging off top foreign players.

“They should now introduce a similar franchise league for red ball cricket with the best playing against the best every week.

“They would make money available to attract some of the best foreign players in the world and the best English players would benefit from playing alongside them.

“It would be a marketable, exciting competition, which would lead to an improvement in the standard and get people back through the gates to long-form cricket.”

He proposed an eight-team round-robin competition where pitches encourage strong hitting technique.

“The fields are monitored by the ECB so we don’t see big bowler friendly conditions like we do now.

“We need to have good pitches that reward and encourage strong hitting techniques, bat for long periods of time, and require bowlers’ ability to take wickets.”

Pietersen added that the county system can work as the “feeder system” where players are developed until they are ready to perform.

“I can promise you that the current England team and many of the best youngsters in the system still see Test cricket, especially Ashes cricket, as the pinnacle of excellence.

“But the world’s best players are involved in the IPL, the PSL, the Big Bash, The Hundred and so on, so there’s no point in denying them the chance to make their millions more, like I was at the time.

“We need to create lucrative, high-quality, interesting leagues that reward and improve the best players. This could be one,” he wrote.

England are currently 0-3 behind the Ashes.

“There’s no point blaming Joe Root for what happened in Australia. He is the only class batter on that team and has been tasked with sending a poorly prepared, low-quality team to an Ashes series.” It was a hopeless task.

“Things won’t change by plucking the next batter from county cricket and sticking him up to open the blow. It’s failed too many times now.

“This franchise competition would be a fantastic opportunity to raise the standard of red ball cricket, bring domestic cricket back to the masses and it is the only way for the ECB to show that they value Test cricket and pay customer value.”