Ohio State vs Utah Football Score: Live Rose Bowl Updates

Ohio football team faces Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. today in Pasadena, California.

It is the first ever Rose Bowl game for the Uteswhile Ohio State makes its third appearance since 2010. The Buckeyes have won three consecutive Rose Bowl games dating back to 1997 and coach Ryan Day is looking for his first non college football playoff bowl game winning since the Buckeyes took over.

The last time Ohio State played a game without Day as head coach? That was the last time Ohio State was in the Rose Bowl in 2019. It was Urban Meyers’ last game in the state of Ohio.

After several major Buckeyes chose to skip the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes plan to give their younger players opportunities, including a group of receivers who have waited in the wings behind Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

Who will win the Rose Bowl 2022? Follow the action live as the Columbus Dispatch Ohio State coverage team provides updates from Pasadena.

Utah Scores First in the Rose Bowl, Utah 7, Ohio State 0

Utes quarterback Cameron Rising found Britain Covey for a 19-yard pass that opened today’s scoring. The drive was aided by a pass interference call that went against Kourt Williams.

The Ohio State Offense and Defense Have Now Seen the Field

The Buckeyes defense held Utah to 27 yards on their opening drive, forcing the Utes to punt. Cade Stover, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg were OSU’s starting linebackers. Kourt Williams was a starting defensive defender.

When it came to Ohio State, the Buckeyes went just 13 yards. Matt Jones was on the left hat with Thayer Munford as the left tackle.

A Note on Ohio State’s New Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles

Jim Knowles did not lead the Oklahoma state defense today. He left shortly after announcing that he would be joining Ohio State on January 2. But as senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse noted, the Cowboys had “the same structure, the same game plan” for today’s kickoff against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

The result? Oklahoma State once held the Fighting Irish slightly below their season average for points per game (35.3).

Oklahoma State triumphed 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl. Former Buckeyes linebacker Marcus Freeman coached Notre Dame after taking over after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

Officials for Ohio State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah

Referee: Jason Autrey

Referee: Tom Quick

Linesman: Ryan Hagan

Line Judge: Chad Lorance

Back Judge: Martin Hankins

Field Judge: Phillip Davenport

Side Judge: Sean Petty

Center Judge: Jason McArthur

A very pro-Utah crowd in Pasadena as Ohio State fans stay at home

All indications leading to today were that OSU fans were less likely to travel to the Rose Bowl for the Buckeyes game with Utah than Utes supporters.

This was also apparent when the audience was committed to kick-off.

How Ohio State Made the Rose Bowl: The Schedule for 2021

Sep 2: Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31

September 11: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

September 18: Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20

September 25: Ohio State 59, Akron 7

October 2: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13

October 9: Ohio State 66, Maryland 17

October 23: Ohio State 54, Indiana 7

October 30: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24

Nov 6: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

Nov 13: Ohio State 59, Purdue 31

Nov 20: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7

Nov 27: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

January 1: Ohio State vs. Utah, Rose Bowl

Ohio State Wears Special Helmet For Rose Bowl

Everything is blooming in Pasadena. Ohio State has added a special pink detail to the stripe that runs down the center of players’ helmets. Utah added the flower to the side of the Utes’ helmets.

Here’s a little look at the OSU helmet.

Multiple Buckeye Starters Out For 2022Rose Bowl

PASADENA, California. Multiple Defensive Starters in Ohio State who were missing from practice earlier this week will also be out for the Rose Bowl.

Linebacker Cody Simon, along with cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Marcus Williamson, were listed as unavailable in the teams’ pregame availability report released two hours before Saturday’s kickoff against Utah.

While he started out as the Buckeyes middle linebacker since Week 3, Simon has been beaten up in recent months, with a shoulder injury and wearing a protective brace.

He was the team’s second most important tackler during the regular season with 54. Without Simon adapting in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, Tommy Eichenberg was seen as a representative in his place alongside Steele Chambers.

With depth on the position limited, tight end Cade Stover also transitioned to linebacker for the bowl game.

Which Buckeye Players Opted Out of the 2022 Rose Bowl

There are no Utah Utes who have opted out of the 2022 Rose Bowl, but there are several key players from the state of Ohio who will not play in the Rose Bowl:

Garrett Wilson

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Haskell Garrett

Chris Olavez

No Chris Olave for Ohio State

Ohio State Star Receiver Chris Olave has confirmed to Rob Oller of The Dispatch that he will opt out of the Rose Bowl.

That’s no surprise. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on Friday: he didn’t expect Olave to reverse his decision to hold out on this match.

I don’t think so, Day said, but we’d certainly be thrilled if he did.

Olave, who announced Monday that he would be skipping the New Years game against Utah to prepare for the NFL draw,practiced with the teamin Southern California during the week.

Kirk Herbstreit asks questions about bowl game opt-outs

As the state of Ohio prepares to take the field and miss several players, ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit, a former Buckeye quarterback, seemed annoyed and emotional about the recent trend of players skipping bowl season.

“Why play?” said Herbstreit. “What’s the difference between the bowl game that doesn’t matter and the Akron game? Why is the Akron game important?”

GameDay co-host David Pollack said there has been a shift in mindset among college football players.

“You always played for the Ohio State logo,” Pollack told Herbstreit. “And it meant a lot.”

Ohio State Football Schedule 2022

here’s what next season looks like for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, September 2 in Columbus

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, September 10 in Columbus

Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17 in Columbus

Michigan State vs. Ohio State, September 24 in East Lansing

Penn State vs. Ohio State, Oct. 1 at State College, Pa.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers, October 8 in Columbus

Ohio State vs. Iowa, October 15 in Columbus

Ohio State vs. Indiana, October 29 in Columbus

Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Nov. 5 in Evanston, Illinois.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, November 12 in Columbus

Maryland vs. Ohio State, Nov. 19 at College Park, Md.

Ohio State vs. Michigan, November 26 in Columbus

