Team depth valuable to Argentina, Spain in opening ATP Cup wins

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, January 1, 2022 (by Michael Dickens)

The first day of 2022 ATP cup in Sydney emphasized the importance of team depth, a good one-two punch in singles. It turned out to be valuable for both Argentina and Spainduring their respective 3-0 wins against overmatched teams of Georgia and Chilion Saturday.

After Argentina’s Federico Delbonis achieved a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexander Metreveli at number 2 singles in his ATP Cup debut, world number 13 Diego Schwartzman took the belt for his team by beating Nikoloz Basilashvilic by an identical 6-1, 6-2 score. It took him just 62 minutes to beat the world number 22 and did so by efficiently winning points (21 from 27) on his first serve, breaking his opponent five times and beating Basilashvili 58-30.

“I want to wish everyone who came and watched a happy new year”, said a happy and smiling Schwartzman during his court interview at the Qudos Bank Arena. “It was a good start for me. I know [Nikoloz] because we’re the same age (29), but we didn’t play [before]. It’s the first time, so I’m happy to beat him this way. I think of myself of course and I think my start and Federico’s start was perfect for our team.”

Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Moltenic wrapped up the dead doubles with a 6-1, 6-2 win Saba Purtseladze and Zura Tkemaladze for the final 3-0 margin of victory in the Group D opener.

Schwartzman was asked during Team Argentina’s press conference to describe what it meant to represent his country so far from home. He said: “It is very important to us. Obviously, nowadays everyone wants to be in the house, you know, with the family, friends. But we know that every player knows that the year starts very quickly, very early. First day of the year we start playing.

“So it’s really important to start really well, you know? It’s a team competition. Federico and I are off to a great start. … I think the most important thing right now is to warm up for the Grand Slam, play as a team and share the moments together in this competition. For us to always play under the flag, that’s very nice.”

Baustisa Agut, Carreo Busta ensure Spanish triumph

Although they took different paths to victory, both were Roberto Bautista Agu and Pablo Carreo busta won in straight sets to capture Spain’s draw against Chile at Ken Rosewall Arena. Carreo Busta was left behind at number 2 singles Alexander Tabilo by identical 3-0 margins in both sets, but managed to take a 6-4, 7-6(4) win. Then, in the number 1 singles rubber, Bautista Agut at the world number 19 was explosive against Cristian Garin and took just 82 minutes to win 6-0, 6-3 to tie the score in Spain’s Group A opener.

“It’s always important to start the year with a win,” said Carreo Busta. “I’m happy with the result.”

Bautista Agut won nine of the first 10 matches in the No. 1 singles match against the No. 17 Garin of the world and never looked back. He finished with 20 winners and took advantage of his opponent’s 29 unforced errors. Bautista Agut controlled the net by winning points in eight out of ten chances and converting five out of seven break points.

The dead doubles was won by Spain Alejandro Davidovich Fokinac and Pedro Martinez about Tabilo and Tomas Barrios Vera, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7, to give the Spaniards the sweep over Chile.

‘Today was a good start for me’ Bautista Agut said during an interview at the court. “I played very solidly and I am very happy with the win. I like the circumstances and this court. Sydney is a great city so it’s really good to start the year playing the ATP Cup.”

Later, during the Team Spain press conference, Bautista Agut said he was proud of his effort to start the season. “It was a great level, great level on the field today,” he said. “Well I Know Garin Is” [a] great opponent, he is a good player. I knew he would fight hard at the end of the game.”

Krajinovic earns both points for Serbia

Filip Krajinovic had a hand in both Serbia‘s points in their 2-1 Group A win over Norway Saturday night at Ken Rosewall Arena. With the draw at 1-all, the world’s number 42 Krajinovic teamed up with Nikola Cacic defeat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovico, 7-6 (3), 6-3, in the deciding doubles game that took 86 minutes to determine the result.

“It was a great point in the end”, That’s what Krajinovic said during his interview at the court. “Thank youfor watching and thanksfor Nikola to play with me. We are very happy that we won today. It’s a very good start. We are happy that we won and that we came here and we are going to do our best.”

Cacic added: “We have known each other for a long time, since we were children and it was very nice to play together today. I want to thank Filip for playing with me and everyone who stayed to support us.”

Cacic was asked to describe what went through his mind during match point. He said: Please win this point. Don’t lose this point.

When the run started I knew I had to be good at the rally, and I stayed. He tried to help me on the net. In the end, I’m just fighting for the point, you know. Somehow we won the point.

Krajinovic started the draw with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Durasovic. With a set lead and a break, the Serb lost three games in a row before regrouping. He converted four break points and won 79 percent (27 of 34) of his first serve points to secure his first win of the season.

Then, in the No. 1 singles match, world No. 8 Ruud, a five-time winner of the ATP Tour last season, put Norway on the scoreboard with a 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 33. Dusan Lajovic, who was put in the spotlight for Serbia in the absence of Novak Djokovic, who withdrew from the ATP Cup on Wednesday.

“It is not easy to play for Serbia without Djokovic” said Krajinovic. “The expectations are very high. Whatever you do, it’s not enough, because he’s number 1 and the best of all time. I’m sure he’s watching us now and cheering for us.”

Hurkacz, Majchrzak pace Poland over Greece

Hubert HurkaczI and Kamil Majchrzakby Poland singles scored wins over their opponents from Greece to win in Group D play Saturday night at Qudos Bank Arena.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas was a late scratch against Hurkacz, sidelined by a right elbow injury. However, Hurkacz quickly adapted to a 20-year-old Aristotle Thanos and won 6-1, 6-2 in the back of 10 winners to tie the score for Poland.

“Of course when you go into the new season you always wonder how you’re going to play the first games and, yeah, I mean, we’ll see,” said Hurkacz during his team’s press conference.

The 117th Majchrzak started with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Mikhail Pervolarakis in 79 minutes. “It was a very nice feeling to get the first point for Poland and to win my first race of the year”, he said.

Later, Tsitsipas resurfaced to play doubles with Pervolarakis and they gave Greece the lone point in the tie with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 win over Hurkacz and Jan Zielinskiz in 90 minutes.

“To win [the tie], that’s what we came for today”, said Hurkacz. “I mean, unfortunately we didn’t finish it in doubles, but it was a good game from our side. We’ve had some bad luck and I think we can play better in the next games.”

Tsitsipas was asked about his elbow during his team’s press conference. He said: “I’ve used some muscles that I couldn’t use before and it takes some time to get into the rhythm and get to the level I want. If I’m not able to perform 100 percent for me, there’s no reason for me to go out and play.

“I don’t regret my decisions, he explained. There was a lot of thought going into it and it hurts because I want the best for the team. I don’t think alone, I don’t play as an individual. I see that as a team effort and I would like to go out on court today to play my best tennis, but I decided to slow down on the doubles by starting with the doubles.”

according to the numbers

With his win on Saturday Roberto Bautista Agu of Spain is 8-2 in ATP Cup play, including 6-0 at No. 2 singles in 2020.

“Quotable…”

“At the end of the race it was very, very warm and I could feel the difference between winter in Spain and now summer here in Australia.”

Pablo Carreo Busta of Spain describes climate change between home and Australia after his opening day victory.

Looking back on Saturday

Looking forward to Sunday

Canada faced with the United States during the day session at Ken Rosewall Arena in an important Group C tie. The number 1 singles rubber will be world number 11. to link Felix Auger Aliassime, who also serves as captain of his team, against World No. 23 Taylor Fritz, while the number 2 singles rubber that begins the tie corresponds to world number 14 Denis Shapovalov and no. 24 John Isner.