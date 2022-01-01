Sports
Team depth valuable to Argentina, Spain in opening ATP Cup wins
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, January 1, 2022 (by Michael Dickens)
The first day of 2022 ATP cup in Sydney emphasized the importance of team depth, a good one-two punch in singles. It turned out to be valuable for both Argentina and Spainduring their respective 3-0 wins against overmatched teams of Georgia and Chilion Saturday.
After Argentina’s Federico Delbonis achieved a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexander Metreveli at number 2 singles in his ATP Cup debut, world number 13 Diego Schwartzman took the belt for his team by beating Nikoloz Basilashvilic by an identical 6-1, 6-2 score. It took him just 62 minutes to beat the world number 22 and did so by efficiently winning points (21 from 27) on his first serve, breaking his opponent five times and beating Basilashvili 58-30.
One in the books for @FedeDelbonis passes Alexsandre Metreveli 6-1 6-2 at #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/t3Sk14gXKm
Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2022
“I want to wish everyone who came and watched a happy new year”, said a happy and smiling Schwartzman during his court interview at the Qudos Bank Arena. “It was a good start for me. I know [Nikoloz] because we’re the same age (29), but we didn’t play [before]. It’s the first time, so I’m happy to beat him this way. I think of myself of course and I think my start and Federico’s start was perfect for our team.”
His 💓 is always home in Argentina – Happy New Year @dieschwartzman, and the rest of #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/wx6asWo3ua
Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2022
Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Moltenic wrapped up the dead doubles with a 6-1, 6-2 win Saba Purtseladze and Zura Tkemaladze for the final 3-0 margin of victory in the Group D opener.
Ready and dusted @dieschwartzman takes victory for Team Argentina with a 6-1 6-2 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili. #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/PkNDdgZUrU
Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2022
Schwartzman was asked during Team Argentina’s press conference to describe what it meant to represent his country so far from home. He said: “It is very important to us. Obviously, nowadays everyone wants to be in the house, you know, with the family, friends. But we know that every player knows that the year starts very quickly, very early. First day of the year we start playing.
“So it’s really important to start really well, you know? It’s a team competition. Federico and I are off to a great start. … I think the most important thing right now is to warm up for the Grand Slam, play as a team and share the moments together in this competition. For us to always play under the flag, that’s very nice.”
Baustisa Agut, Carreo Busta ensure Spanish triumph
Although they took different paths to victory, both were Roberto Bautista Agu and Pablo Carreo busta won in straight sets to capture Spain’s draw against Chile at Ken Rosewall Arena. Carreo Busta was left behind at number 2 singles Alexander Tabilo by identical 3-0 margins in both sets, but managed to take a 6-4, 7-6(4) win. Then, in the number 1 singles rubber, Bautista Agut at the world number 19 was explosive against Cristian Garin and took just 82 minutes to win 6-0, 6-3 to tie the score in Spain’s Group A opener.
“It’s always important to start the year with a win,” said Carreo Busta. “I’m happy with the result.”
First win of the season for @pablocarreno91 🥳
Team 🇪🇸 wins a 6-4, 7-6(4).@ATPCup I #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/Lb4rYn87aq
Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 1, 2022
Bautista Agut won nine of the first 10 matches in the No. 1 singles match against the No. 17 Garin of the world and never looked back. He finished with 20 winners and took advantage of his opponent’s 29 unforced errors. Bautista Agut controlled the net by winning points in eight out of ten chances and converting five out of seven break points.
The dead doubles was won by Spain Alejandro Davidovich Fokinac and Pedro Martinez about Tabilo and Tomas Barrios Vera, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7, to give the Spaniards the sweep over Chile.
File a claim@BautistaAgut pushes past Cristian Garin 6-0 6-3 to take the win for the Spanish side at #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/x7Qnfr03eu
Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2022
‘Today was a good start for me’ Bautista Agut said during an interview at the court. “I played very solidly and I am very happy with the win. I like the circumstances and this court. Sydney is a great city so it’s really good to start the year playing the ATP Cup.”
Later, during the Team Spain press conference, Bautista Agut said he was proud of his effort to start the season. “It was a great level, great level on the field today,” he said. “Well I Know Garin Is” [a] great opponent, he is a good player. I knew he would fight hard at the end of the game.”
Krajinovic earns both points for Serbia
Filip Krajinovic had a hand in both Serbia‘s points in their 2-1 Group A win over Norway Saturday night at Ken Rosewall Arena. With the draw at 1-all, the world’s number 42 Krajinovic teamed up with Nikola Cacic defeat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovico, 7-6 (3), 6-3, in the deciding doubles game that took 86 minutes to determine the result.
“It was a great point in the end”, That’s what Krajinovic said during his interview at the court. “Thank youfor watching and thanksfor Nikola to play with me. We are very happy that we won today. It’s a very good start. We are happy that we won and that we came here and we are going to do our best.”
Cacic added: “We have known each other for a long time, since we were children and it was very nice to play together today. I want to thank Filip for playing with me and everyone who stayed to support us.”
You have to see it to believe it
Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic beat Durasovic/Ruud 7-6(3), 6-3 to equalize #TeamSerbia.
#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/8HU8njmYqv
ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 1, 2022
Cacic was asked to describe what went through his mind during match point. He said: Please win this point. Don’t lose this point.
When the run started I knew I had to be good at the rally, and I stayed. He tried to help me on the net. In the end, I’m just fighting for the point, you know. Somehow we won the point.
Krajinovic started the draw with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Durasovic. With a set lead and a break, the Serb lost three games in a row before regrouping. He converted four break points and won 79 percent (27 of 34) of his first serve points to secure his first win of the season.
Then, in the No. 1 singles match, world No. 8 Ruud, a five-time winner of the ATP Tour last season, put Norway on the scoreboard with a 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 33. Dusan Lajovic, who was put in the spotlight for Serbia in the absence of Novak Djokovic, who withdrew from the ATP Cup on Wednesday.
The double will decide@ CasperRuud98 fight past Dusan Lajovic 6-3 7-5 to keep Norway alive against Serbia.#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/K233iGg3Ph
Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2022
“It is not easy to play for Serbia without Djokovic” said Krajinovic. “The expectations are very high. Whatever you do, it’s not enough, because he’s number 1 and the best of all time. I’m sure he’s watching us now and cheering for us.”
Hurkacz, Majchrzak pace Poland over Greece
Hubert HurkaczI and Kamil Majchrzakby Poland singles scored wins over their opponents from Greece to win in Group D play Saturday night at Qudos Bank Arena.
World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas was a late scratch against Hurkacz, sidelined by a right elbow injury. However, Hurkacz quickly adapted to a 20-year-old Aristotle Thanos and won 6-1, 6-2 in the back of 10 winners to tie the score for Poland.
“Of course when you go into the new season you always wonder how you’re going to play the first games and, yeah, I mean, we’ll see,” said Hurkacz during his team’s press conference.
Hubi the closing @HubertHurkacz beats Thanos 6-1 and 6-2 to secure Poland’s victory over Greece. #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/0NmvAEMdD8
Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2022
The 117th Majchrzak started with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Mikhail Pervolarakis in 79 minutes. “It was a very nice feeling to get the first point for Poland and to win my first race of the year”, he said.
Later, Tsitsipas resurfaced to play doubles with Pervolarakis and they gave Greece the lone point in the tie with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 win over Hurkacz and Jan Zielinskiz in 90 minutes.
🇬🇷 #TeamGreece are on the board.
Mikhail Pervolarakis and @steftsitsipas hold against Hurkacz/Zielinski, 6-4, 5-7, [10-8].
#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/vNCJQiSsdc
ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 1, 2022
“To win [the tie], that’s what we came for today”, said Hurkacz. “I mean, unfortunately we didn’t finish it in doubles, but it was a good game from our side. We’ve had some bad luck and I think we can play better in the next games.”
Tsitsipas was asked about his elbow during his team’s press conference. He said: “I’ve used some muscles that I couldn’t use before and it takes some time to get into the rhythm and get to the level I want. If I’m not able to perform 100 percent for me, there’s no reason for me to go out and play.
World No. 1076 Aristotelis Thanos dives in to take on Hubert Hurkacz to #ATPCup
feel better, @steftsitsipas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rx3e1B4Es5
Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2022
“I don’t regret my decisions, he explained. There was a lot of thought going into it and it hurts because I want the best for the team. I don’t think alone, I don’t play as an individual. I see that as a team effort and I would like to go out on court today to play my best tennis, but I decided to slow down on the doubles by starting with the doubles.”
according to the numbers
With his win on Saturday Roberto Bautista Agu of Spain is 8-2 in ATP Cup play, including 6-0 at No. 2 singles in 2020.
“Quotable…”
“At the end of the race it was very, very warm and I could feel the difference between winter in Spain and now summer here in Australia.”
Pablo Carreo Busta of Spain describes climate change between home and Australia after his opening day victory.
Looking back on Saturday
Your winners from day 1 on the 2022 #ATPCup are:
group A
🇪🇸 #TeamSpain 3-0 #TeamChile
🇷🇸 #TeamSerbia 2-1 #TeamNorway
Group D
🇦🇷 #TeamArgentina 3-0 #TeamGeorgia
🇵🇱 #TeamPoland 2-1 #TeamGreece
ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 1, 2022
Looking forward to Sunday
Canada faced with the United States during the day session at Ken Rosewall Arena in an important Group C tie. The number 1 singles rubber will be world number 11. to link Felix Auger Aliassime, who also serves as captain of his team, against World No. 23 Taylor Fritz, while the number 2 singles rubber that begins the tie corresponds to world number 14 Denis Shapovalov and no. 24 John Isner.
Your evening plans arranged#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/MEwNpsqdkc
ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 1, 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.tennis-tourtalk.com/83766/team-depth-valuable-for-argentina-spain-in-opening-atp-cup-wins
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]