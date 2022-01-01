4 lessons of St. Cloud metro high school hockey holiday tournaments

The holiday tournaments are in the books after an exciting week of girls’ and boys’ hockey.

Each team competed statewide and had the opportunity to grow as a team and prepare for the second half of the season.

Some teams had strong weeks going undefeated and January had some momentum, while other teams lost close games.

Here are a few takeaways from a busy and eventful few days of holiday tournaments from the St. Cloud subway teams.

Balance of the Cathedral

The Cathedral boys’ hockey team showed great hockey at the Granite City Showcase last week. The Crusaders went on to go 3-0, winning two section matches and a rivalry match.

Regardless of who defeated the team, Cathedral began to show strengths in both offense and defense.

Offensively, the puck was passed to a number of players and that extra pass resulted in a better shot at the net. The Crusaders scored nine goals in three games, but the team only needed two goals all week to beat all three of those teams.

The defense was on edge all week with goalkeeper Nick Hansen leading the charge. Cathedral gave up one goal in all three games and that goal came from River Lakes in the first game of the week.

Anders recorded back-to-back shutouts on goal against Sauk Rapids-Rice and St. Cloud. Along with Hansen, the defense was focused every game and ruled out a power play opportunity for the opponents and used his physicality to take the shutout and win.

John Hirschfeld scored four goals, followed by Cole Hwang with two. The Crusaders face 2022 with great confidence and momentum.

Head coach Robbie Stocker said he likes the momentum, but the team must continue to focus on improving every game.

“This week was not our peak,” Stocker said. “We still have plenty of game ahead of us to get better and learn more, so hopefully we’ll play our best when sections come.”

St. Cloud’s Offensive Production

The St. Cloud girls’ hockey team had two explosive games in the Storm’n Sabers Holiday Classic on Tuesday and Wednesday. It led to the Crush winning the championship game and improving to a record of 9-4.

St. Cloud scored nine goals in two games and showed his outburst attack in a variety of ways. On Tuesday, four different players scored a goal in the 4-0 win against Minot (ND).

Kat Bell, Peyton Mathiasen, Ava Schmidt and Jenna Amundson each scored, which most Crush fans expected in most games. These four are leaders in this team and show a lot of attacking talent.

Amundson didn’t score enough on Tuesday and came back on Wednesday for a hat-trick (three goals). Cailey Davidson and Molly Burkstrand also scored in the 5-3 win against New Ulm.

St. Cloud showed that this team is capable of coming back from trailing 3-0 against New Ulmand and coming back to win the championship.

The Crush has a five-game winning streak heading into 2022 and it’s not all offensive. The defense has conceded six goals in those five games.

Kailee Falconer and Abby Stevens are the two goalkeepers who have helped this defense tremendously during the winning streak.

St. Cloud has a busy January with lots of regular season games and section preparation. If the Crush can continue this winning streak, St. Cloud is poised to have a great seed for the section tournament.

The versatility of Sartell

The Sartell boys hockey team may start the season 6-3, but the Sabers have many players who can score.

The Sabers entered the Granite City Showcase with a two-game winning streak. The team won its first two games against Monticello and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, but lost to Providence Academy to end that winning streak.

Sartell scored 14 goals in three games and played a clinic offensively. This offensive production is due to the fact that the team has many players who can shoot and score from different distances.

The Sabers have scored 38 goals in nine games this season, averaging 4.2 goals per game. The team also conceded 21 goals in those nine games, averaging 2.3 goals per game.

Of the 14 goals scored during this week’s showcase, seven different players scored, including six from Tory Lund, the leader of Sartell’s attack.

If Sartell manages to maintain this versatility and score for the month of January, the Sabers could have a shot at higher section rankings and compete in the post season.

River Lakes Close Games

The River Lakes boys’ hockey team is currently 4-7 after last week’s tournament where the Stars finished 0-3.

Of those seven defeats, five games were decided by one goal. The Stars lost 2-1 to Cathedral on Tuesday and 3-2 to Monticello on Wednesday.

In addition to narrow defeats, River Lakes has also won two of its four games with a goal. The Stars are in for some exciting games early on and that’s what coaches want as it will help them understand that one goal can change whether sections continue or end.

River Lakes is in a tough section and the Stars will continue to face exciting matches throughout the section tournament.

The Stars still have plenty of games to play in January to ensure they can beat that record and better qualify for that Section Tournament.

River Lakes showed that the team has the offensive and defensive ability to compete in games and win games. Now that balance has to grow with every game until the postseason.

Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.

