



Sports governing bodies are often criticized for being stuck in their own way and not keeping up with the times. The International Olympic Committee has gotten the same stick over the years — but it’s certainly no longer an accusation it can be accused of. At Tokyo 2020, three new street sports proved to be huge successes that will only explode further when the public returns to the Games. Skateboarding and BMX freestyle wowed TV audiences, while 3×3 basketball even has a DJ in the corner of the stands. These are all sports involving children and young people around the world and it makes the Games relevant to a new audience. Sport climbing was also a hit – centers are popping up all over the UK for those taking the sport seriously or fancying it as a quirky weekend activity with friends – as break dancing makes its debut in Paris 2024. Tokyo 2020 Biles made us feel normal to discuss our mental health – the heartwarming moments of Tokyo 2020 23/12/2021 AT 10:05 In the UK, these sports have rarely been seen on mainstream television – and they have proved immensely popular, aided by British success. There was an athlete from Team GB in all BMX events, including in the inaugural women’s freestyle where Charlotte Worthington took gold. Thirteen-year-old Sky Brown lived up to the hype surrounding her to win skateboard bronze. The crowd was impressed by the skills on display and the stands in Paris are sure to be rammed. Everyone out for Brown’s 13-year-old star saves her best for last to seal bronze The IOC is aware that it must strike the right balance, satisfying the traditional viewers but bringing in new ones. It’s why the modern pentathlon has been told to modernize, with cycling likely to replace horseback riding – if the sport doesn’t take shape, it’s already been told it probably won’t be included in the Los Angeles 2028 schedule. that was literally invented for the Olympic Games by the founder of the modern Games, Pierre de Coubertin, which shows the direction the IOC wants to take. 3×3 basketball was a hit in its Olympic debut Image Credit: Getty Images The Olympics are by nature a global event and some sports are more popular than others. For example, table tennis and badminton are getting bigger TV ratings in Asian markets, as are archery and shooting. But the US pays more for broadcasting rights than any other country and that has led to the shift to street sports. The Winter Olympics are moving in the same direction. Figure skating and downhill skiing will always be the “blue riband” events, but freestyle skiing and snowboarding are steadily building more events into the programs. ‘So close to the world record’ – Watch Miroslaw’s incredible speed climbs The IOC has also shown that it wants to bring the Games into the 21st century by introducing mixed events in as many sports as possible. The mixed Swimming relay turned out to be a great success and provided one of the most exciting races on the program. Athletics tried the same thing, but needs to adjust the schedule to make it a success – it’s too early in the competition and athletes are focusing on their individual events, meaning most countries are effectively putting out B teams. Team GB came out on top in an entertaining mixed triathlon relay, which also earned Jonny Brownlee the gold he craved. Tom Daley has already said a mixed diving event could be enough to convince him to move on to Paris – expect similar competitions to be added before 2024. – – – Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 via Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ Tokyo 2020 How Daley delivered Team GB’s feel-good moment in Tokyo – and proved the old guard isn’t done yet 22/12/2021 AT 13:32 Tokyo 2020 Team GB Tokyo 2020 stars appear on SPOTY shortlist 13/12/2021 AT 10:42

