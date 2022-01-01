Patriots Sign Veteran Safety Adrian Phillips For Three-Year Extension, Per Report





Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have ensured that one of the pillars of their defense will last for a few more years. New England signed Adrian Phillips on Saturday to a three-year, $12.75 million extension (per Adam Schefter of ESPN), who will keep him with the organization until the 2024 season. Phillips is set to be a free agent after this year and his new contract is worth up to $14.25 million with $7.25 million guaranteed. Phillips was a key piece in the Patriots secondary, with 76 tackles with a career-high four interceptions. He has also defended eight passes this season, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in 15 games. Phillips has allowed just 7.2 yards per catch, and opponent quarterbacks have only recorded a 53.2 passer score when targeting him — making 2021 his best season in coverage. The Patriots have fielded Phillips all over the field, as he played 348 snaps in the box this season, 121 at free safety, 113 at the lock and 45 at cornerback. Phillips has been a huge contributor to the top five of New England’s pass defenses as the Patriots have allowed the third fewest pass yards, fourth fewest pass touchdowns and have the second most interceptions in the league. Phillips had a cap number of $4,220,588 for this season, the last year of a two-year contract he signed prior to the 2020 season. Phillips spent his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers — he earned his only Pro Bowl and All-Pro rosters in 2018 when he finished with 94 tackles, nine defensive passes, a forced fumble and an interception.

