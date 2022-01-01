What we learned from cricket’s second Covid year

LONDON (BBC): The last live game for me before Covid shut down our world was the World Cup final at Lord’s. Yes that one. And somewhat taken aback by the moment, I ended my piece that night with this: If cricket died tomorrow, we’d still have this game. How was I supposed to imagine these words of sheer exaggeration becoming mild and eerily prophetic? It wasn’t until early last month, nearly 30 months since that manic unforgettable day, that I found myself at a cricket match again.

It’s an absurdly unfair comparison, but Mumbai – the first day of the second test between India and New Zealand – felt a thousand times removed from that day in London, and it had nothing to do with the cricket, which in its own way compelling, with a dramatic Indian collapse mid-session followed by a spirited counterattack. But there was an air of desolation everywhere, the stands were sparsely populated and the large press box, isolated from the sounds of cricket, seemed even emptier, with masks and spaced seating adding further insular layers.

However, the sterile joylessness (relative to previous experiences, of course) of the day allowed for perspective, however tangential. The past year has been one where we learned to live with a pandemic that will change our lives for years to come. In addition to vaccines, new ways of living have been accepted and WFH has become a trending initialism.

But working from home is not an option for athletes, who, sun or rain, have to travel to distant lands to practice their profession in open fields, and with so much at stake and contact between players essential and inevitable, they must live a life. living from bubble to bubble, their existence in a fishbowl became even more stifling. And they have to perform the rarest skills, which, in addition to the skills themselves, require great physical and mental ability. Doubt and fear, of course in these times, must be discarded or hidden, and there is no retreat to safe spaces.

It could be argued that they are professionals, the rewards are nice and there is a lot more fortitude among the frontline health workers in the fight against Covid, but that will be somewhat reductionist. The nature of sports achievements is public and any action is open to investigation and review. Even if they lead abnormal lives, elite athletes must create their own ring of normality. We owe them no gratitude, but empathy is enough: isolation fatigue can be debilitating.

There is no script for practicing sports in such times. Three Sri Lankan players were banned for one year for violating a curfew in Durham; almost days later, the UK began dismantling Covid restrictions. An Indian team continued to play in Sri Lanka after three of their teammates tested positive and six others became isolated. Two weeks later, the Indian test team threw the final test in England overboard after a few positive tests among their support staff. West Indies completed a T20I series in Pakistan with Covid in their camp and then there were too many cases to play the ODIs. Australia woke up the first morning of the second Ashes Test to find their newly appointed captain had to isolate himself after straying contact with a Covid-positive diner at a restaurant, but the third Test was played despite four positive cases reported in the England’s camp turned up during the game. The IPL was suspended mid-season, as was the PSL, and the T20 World Cup had to change venues.

Crises have always led to innovative solutions. When Covid was found in England’s camp at the start of the summer, England put together a brand new white ball to play against Pakistan, and eventually won. When tight schedules and strict quarantine standards made it impossible for India to send their first team to Sri Lanka, an alternative team, coached by Rahul Dravid, went on to win the ODI series (they lost the T20Is only after half of the squad had to be isolated are). Why can’t something like this become a plan?

The pandemic has only widened the gap between the richer governments and the rest. After gaining Test status in 2018, Afghanistan and Ireland have managed to play just nine Tests together. And since cricket has resumed after the lockdown, the Big Three have played against each other for 26% of all Tests played (14 out of 54).

Ireland has played nine whiteball matches against South Africa and England since the start of the pandemic, but Afghanistan, which qualified directly for the 2021 T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, did not play a single match against a team above them in the year or so prior to the tournament. In the five-year period between the two T20 World Cups, Afghanistan, whose 2016 qualification was one of the most exciting stories in cricket, did not play a T20 against England, India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and New York. Zealand.

In total they have played 89 T20Is with a win/loss ratio of 60-28, the best of the 16 teams that have played at least 50 games, and yet only ten were against teams that were above them.

Equality will forever be elusive, but without the quest the chasm will widen. Inevitably, schedules will be dictated by commerce, but a little creativity can make things a little better. Countries playing both sides at once is an idea whose time has come: those with a larger talent pool – India, England and Australia to begin with – should consider the idea, or persuade them to consider it.

The benefits are obvious. It creates more opportunities for smaller teams in a slightly more level playing field. Teams like Ireland, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, which rarely play at the top, will be the clear beneficiaries, but the idea could extend to other teams too: Bangladesh is in a white-ball crisis, Sri Lanka is rebuilding and could do with more competitive cricket, and for teams like Scotland, Holland, USA or even Nepal, who mainly play against each other, a few opportunities to test themselves against top quality players outside the World Cups are invaluable. There is no less contentious way for the Big Three to share their wealth. Their own fringe players will also be grateful for the international caps.

Of course there will be challenges. The value of the TV rights to these matches will have to be scaled back, some compromises may have to be made with the strength of reserve players in each squad, and the top teams may dilute their records a bit. But the benefit is huge.

T20 World Cup: how do you do the dew?

That the T20 World Cup took place at all was a relief. And traditionally, a quirky team – a strange term for Australia in an ICC tournament – won the trophy. But the tournament wasn’t really buzzing, apart from the two semi-finals, and to remind you right away, those two overs of Shaheen Shah Afridi, of course: in one he tore the soul from the Indian campaign; in the second, Matthew Wade ended Pakistan’s with three daring hits.