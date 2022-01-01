It was a mind-boggling 24 hours for Husky Football

Former University of Washington edge rusher Laiatu Latu shows up on social media wearing a UCLA uniform, ex-Husky defensive tackle Taki Taimani in an Oregon jersey. According to ESPN, the wide receiver coach, Junior Adams, appears poised to shoot at the Ducks.

This comes after local 4-star recruit Dave Iuli, a touted offensive lineman in the Seattle area, makes a statement insisting he did not harm the UW, as one newspaper reported.

All of this is happening as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Cincinnati take the field in a pair of CFP games in which they are practically the only postseason teams at full strength with no opt-outs.

Did anyone watch the Sun Bowl and a virtually unrecognizable team in Washington state that missed nearly half a dozen players due to personal whims or team infractions?

Oh, did we forget to mention that those semifinal matches were horribly one-sided and practically unwatchable, which brought us yet another, yawn, SEC game for the National Championship.

It’s been a mind-boggling 24 hours for college football, especially for the UW.

In the midst of all this consternation, there was this: MJ Tafisis, the reserve linebacker who shot the Huskies in the middle of the season and is now at Utah State, sends a very public, unfiltered message via Twitter to Laiatu:

“Get your money brother!”

No, this isn’t your grandfather’s Husky football anymore, where the fans and the players teamed up to celebrate that occasional win over USC or UCLA and the frequent win over Oregon or Washington State, and where UW players were better at showing team loyalty and hiding their personal needs.

College football has been changed by the pandemic and it’s not coming back.

Now none of these athletes can blame them for enjoying the newfound freedom to take advantage of their name, image and likeness in college athletics, especially when your sport can leave you permanently unhealthy or disfigured for the rest of your life. and someone makes money somewhere else.

The danger in all of this, however, is to completely break, and even shatter, the model that is college football. We already have the NFL, where every player on the roster is his own small business, only owes himself to himself while he pays an agent to help him make huge sums of money wherever he can find it, and a personal doctor tries him out. to keep there as long as possible.

Having two of the same approaches to football will make one of them totally irrelevant. Especially since the NFL seems to be pushing for a level playing field when crowning champions, while NCAA football is content with the SEC and the Seven Dwarfs.

The appeal of Husky football is the bond between the players and the fans, how a legend can be brought back every game to be greeted one more time.

It seems no one wants to stay long enough to become a UW legend.

Now we’re looking at Taimani, having built a strong relationship with D-line teammate Tuli Letuligaseano – you know, the Taki and Tuli show – wanting to come back and beat him.

Then there’s linebacker Jackson Sirmon, who answered endless questions about becoming roommates, teammates and lifelong friends with Edefuan Ulofoshio, and he could now appear on the schedule and try to beat his buddy while wearing a California uniform. Or could he also put on an Oregon jersey?

Two things come to mind with all this turnover and alleged defectors.

To be fair, none of these UW players have signed up to play for Jimmy Lake, let alone Kalen DeBoer, so there are multiple reasons to disembark. The door is there.

But what’s overly disturbing and falls on the shoulders of each of these Huskies is that they’ve just completed 4-8, the worst record in 12 years, and look sadder with every loss.

We don’t hear any of these guys acknowledging their team or individual shortcomings and wanting to fix things, just jump. The talent was there, there’s no denying that, but apparently the collective effort never was.

Do you blame Lake, the players, or both?

A former Husky quarterback, one of the aforementioned legends, candidly offered that he didn’t like the fake bravado he saw coming from this most recent UW team, from players sticking out and taunting and acting like fools, to the point that he asked for a few games and went home.

DeBoer clearly has his work cut out for him in finding talented players who are committed to the Huskies, not the rival beyond, while the double- and triple-checking nature, guys who can camouflage their needs to get rich, who in fact may win one more time.

If not, Husky Stadium will be an empty and cavernous place on Saturday for seasons to come – Tyrone Willingham showed us that – with fans deciding that one NFL team in the city is more than enough.

A year ago, offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland and tight end Cade Otton made public statements about delaying their NFL interests and ending up at the UW and running for college glory one more time.

Now it has come to this.

