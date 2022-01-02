Sports
Russian and Czech hockey players removed from Calgary flight after canceled World Junior Championships
Calgary police say Russian and Czech hockey players have been removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary.
A spokesman for the Calgary Police Department said the airport unit was called to a plane around 5:45 p.m. Friday to help Air Canada personnel keep the peace and get passengers off the plane, due to a “malfunction involving multiple passengers in the plane.” the cabin of the aircraft were involved”.
Police say hockey players from the Czech and Russian teams who were in Alberta to participate in the World Junior Hockey Championships have disembarked and some were barred from re-boarding.
Police say there was no physical removal and all passengers obeyed. Police would not confirm the reason for the removal.
Calgary Airport’s website states that an Air Canada flight was scheduled to fly to Frankfurt, Germany, at 5:45 p.m. Friday. That flight didn’t leave until 8:46 PM
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is gathering more information about this incident from the relevant authorities and will refer the incident to the IIHF Ethics Board to determine whether the actions of the Russian national team violated the IIHF Ethics Code, Adam Steiss, communications manager at IIHF, said in a statement to CBC News.
Following the Ethics Board’s decision, the incident will be referred to the IIHF Disciplinary Board for sanctions.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said several passengers were taken off an outbound flight at Calgary International Airport on Friday, but there is no ongoing CBSA investigation into the matter.
While CBSA did not say why the passengers disembarked, it said CBSA is not taking enforcement action regarding public health regulations.
Requests to Air Canada had not been returned at the time of publication.
Earlier this week, ongoing game forfeiture due to COVID-19 ended the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Alberta after just four days.
Due to COVID-19, players from the United States, Russia and the Czech Republic had to be placed in mandatory quarantine on Wednesday, when nine of the 31 games had been played.
