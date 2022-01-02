Highlight these 13 important dates

Indian sports in 2022: 2021 was a special year for Indian sport. A New Star – Neeraj Chopra was born after winning historic athletics gold, while the country’s love of hockey was rekindled after India’s bronze showing at the Tokyo Olympics. 2022 will have two major events in the Commonwealth and Asian Games along with a host of exciting action in which India’s biggest and brightest prospects will perform. Follow sports updates on InsideSport.IN

InsideSport takes a look at the biggest events and what Indians can expect from the tournaments…

January 20-February 6: 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup (India)

After India successfully hosted the U-17 World Cup, it is now time for the women’s game to finally get the attention it deserves. The tournament will consist of 12 top continental teams and will serve as the final stage of Asian qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Five teams will qualify directly for the World Cup through the knockout stage (including play-offs for the fifth or possibly sixth), and two more teams advance to the interconfederation playoffs.

The tournament dates originally scheduled were late October and early November, but had to be moved due to COVID-19.

420 February 2022 Winter Olympics (Beijing)

India will have one athlete qualifying for two different events for the first time. Jammu and Kashmir-based alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has made history by qualifying for both giant slalom and alpine ski slalom. Indians qualifying is in itself a big problem in an event where India has barely been discussed.

February 8 – June 30: 202122 Men’s FIH Pro League

The FIH Pro League will restart on February 4, 2022 with a match between Spain and England. India’s opening match will take place on February 8 against Canada. After a brilliant 2021, all eyes will be on the hockey players and a good display here will go a long way as both the CWG and the Asiad come out later in the year.

1620 Apr 2022 All England Open & May 815 Thomas & Uber Cup (Bangkok)

The latest edition of the All England was rather disappointing from an Indian point of view and shuttlers hope to cover the distance in 2022. There will be a lot of riding on the likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and new sensation Lakshya Sen.

In both the Thomas & Uber Cup, India was eliminated in the quarter-finals. Pensions, team selection talks were not the best and India will be eyeing a better performance this year.

IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships May 6-21 (Istanbul)

In 2019 India won a silver courtesy Manju Rani and three bronzes – MC Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain and Jamuna Boro. This time, fans are hoping for gold, something India last claimed in 2018 through the legendary Mary Kom.

July 1524 World Championships in Athletics (Oregon)

This is the event that Neeraj Chopra has repeated his desire to win over and over again. A star-studded field will gather in the US for the event. In the final event in 2019, a 27-strong Indian contingent had participated, producing three finalists in the mixed 4x400m relay, the men’s 3,000m steeplechase and the women’s javelin throw. This time, all eyes are on the golden boy Neeraj Chopra who is eyeing the top prize in world athletics.

August 288 Commonwealth Games (Birmingham)

With 26 gold medals and a total of 66 medals, India finished 3rd in the latest edition with historic medals in table tennis, weightlifting and athletics. It turned out to be India’s best position since the 2010 Commonwealth Games they hosted. This time, with the exception of shooting and archery, events in which India has traditionally been strong, the task falls for India.

August 21-28, 2022 BWF World Championships (Tokyo)

In 2021, there were four Indian quarter-finalists for the first time, including three men. With Lakshya Sen taking bronze and Kidambi Srikanth making his first-ever final for India in the men’s section, badminton fans will at least be keeping an eye out for an encore. In the women’s race, all eyes will once again be on PV Sindhu, who tried to win a medal after failing to win last year.

September 1025 Asian Games (Hangzhou)

India improved on its previous best medal win 8 years earlier at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, by claiming a total of 69 medals, including 15 gold. Historic firsts in table tennis, wrestling, boxing and badminton were created and India will be sure to improve upon previous displays.

September 10-18, 2022 World Wrestling Championships (Belgrade)

The last World Championships were not the best from an Indian perspective as none of the male grapplers managed to win any medals. Sarita Mor, however, took bronze and Anshu Malik silver to ensure India didn’t come home empty-handed. More medals will be the goal this year.

October 12-25 ISSF World Rifle / Pistol Championship (Cairo)

After a disappointing Tokyo Olympics where so much was expected, all Indian archers failed. With all the coaches out of contracts, India’s shooters will start all over again. In the last edition, India had won a total of 7 medals, including two gold – 50m pistol and double trap.

1130 October 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (India)

Historic attendance numbers greeted FIFA after granting hosting rights to the men’s version in 2017. The pandemic may be a major factor, but the women’s game is sure to get a boost from such exposure. Whether the Indian football powers will deliver on the promise remains to be seen.

Dec 14-18 2022 BWF World Tour Finals (Guangzhou)

India’s shuttles hope to qualify for the season finale. Last time, India had entrants in the men’s, women’s and doubles categories, but no medal could be won. Lakshya Sen had made history by getting out of the group stage. There will be hope that India can win a medal this time.

