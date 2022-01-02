A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022





First published on January 1, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

The sports world has welcomed a new year as 2022 has officially arrived. It is expected to be an important year for Indian cricket. Check out which series it’s playing this year. It is a new dawn and a new year as 2022 has officially welcomed us with new hopes and challenges. The sports association is looking forward to the new year and expects a season full of action. The same will be the case for Indian cricket as the Indian cricket fans are in for some intense action. As the Protea tour ends on January 23, it will be followed by 12 interesting series and tours, including the Windies, Sri Lanka, England, Australia, Bangladesh and possibly New Zealand. Meanwhile, some major international tournaments are also on the schedule. While one of them is an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, it also includes the Indian Premier League (IPL). The women’s team will also be in action in some crucial series. One of the confirmed series happens to be against New Zealand, while it would also be competing in some crucial tournaments. Therefore, in the same way, we present the Indian cricket schedule for each gender in 2022. Read below: Men

Tours South Africa (3 tests and 3 ODIs): until January 23

Host Windies (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): Feb 6-20

Host Sri Lanka (2 Tests and 3 T20Is): Feb 25 – Mar 18

Host Afghanistan (3 ODIs): dates to be confirmed

IPL 2022: April-June (provisional)

Host South Africa (5 T20Is): June 9-19

Tours England (1 test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): July 7-17 (test date to be determined)

Tours Windies (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): Dates to be determined

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (in Australia): October 16 – November 13

Hosts Australia (4 tests and 3 T20Is): dates to be determined

Tours Bangladesh (3 Tests and 3 ODIs): Dates TBC

New Zealand Tours (3 ODIs): Dates TBC

Hosts Lanka (5 ODIs): Dates TBC ALSO READ: New Year 2022: From ICC T20 World Cup to FIFA World Cup – Sporting Events That Will Keep You Addicted Ladies

Tours NZ (5 ODIs and a T20I): February 9-24

ICC Women’s World Cup (in New Zealand): March 4 – April 3

Commonwealth Games 2022 (in Birmingham): July 19 – August 7

