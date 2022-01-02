Tsitsipas skips ATP Cup singles due to elbow problem, wins in doubles





January 1 (Reuters) – World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from his ATP Cup match with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday due to a gnawing right elbow, before returning to partner Mikhail Pervolarakis to win their doubles match. Tsitsipas and Pervolarakis defeated Hurkacz and Jan Zielinski 6-4 5-7 10-8 in doubles, but Greece lost 2-1 to Poland after losing both of their singles. Aristotelis Thanos, who replaced Tsitsipas in singles, lost 6-1 6-2 to Hurkacz, while Kamil Majchrzak defeated Pervolarakis 6-1 6-4 in the second singles. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Tsitsipas, who posted pictures of himself on a hospital bed during the off-season after surgery, said he decided to slow down “a little bit” by starting the doubles match. “I’m really relieved that after years and years of suffering I can feel normal again. The concern was something I expected, but it’s not serious. I’m just trying to protect it,” the 23-year-old said. “I’ve used some muscles that I haven’t been able to use before and it takes some time to get into the rhythm and get to the level I want. “If I’m not able to perform 100 percent, there’s no reason for me to go out and play.” Tsitsipas was forced to withdraw from the second round of the Paris Masters, losing his opening match to Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in November before withdrawing from the season-ending tournament due to an elbow injury. He had previously brushed aside concerns that the injury would derail his campaign at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, and said his withdrawal was a “precautionary measure” to ensure he stays fit for the Grand Slam. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru: Editing by Neil Fullick and Pritha Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

