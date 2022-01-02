Selling power beyond exhausted wasps in bonus point gain to beat opponents in the table

Beginning 2022 in a humble 11th place in the Premiership, Sale Sharks took an impressive first step to march back to the table, in the words of the director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

Sharks were more like the team that finished third last season as they produced an impressive dissection of the injury-induced wasps.

In their first game for 20 days after a Covid-19 outbreak, Sale did all their damage in the first 50 minutes before understandably coming off the pace with the game almost won.

Their power was way too much for Wasps, with a good splash of Springbok grunt, most notably from twins Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez, who made decisive interventions all over the field.

The boys looked sharp as they hadn’t really played for four or five weeks, Sanderson said. We needed it if we wanted to march back to this table.

The boys lacked a bit of freshness going into the last quarter, but luckily we got the job done in the first 60 minutes. As a performance, that was much more where we want to be.

Having already beaten Harlequins and Northampton here this season, Sale manages to fuel it in these regions but were shocked to fall behind on an early attempt by Wasps.

The visitors refused a direct penalty, kicked for the corner and were rewarded when wing Josh Bassett landed in the opposite corner.

But from then on, Sale took control as their physicality overwhelmed their opponents, with two of the home sides scoring three first-half attempts at close range from first Jean-Luc du Preez and then RJ van Rensburg. That was evident when Wasps went through a tactical change when prop Biyi Alo was replaced by Jeffery Toomaga-Allen.

The third score was a fine wing attempt by Marland Yarde as he got the ball into the corner with both feet off the ground after sharp hands over the line from AJ MacGinty, who had a fine play on the fly-half, and Luke James.

That power seemed to have earned a bonus point before halftime, only for the TMO Claire Hodnett to step in, but the delay was short-lived.

When hooker Dan Frost attempted a long throw five yards from his own line, it was gleefully collected by Ben Curry, who dug in.

After doing the hard work to get the bonus point, then there was the inevitable delay. To their credit, Wasps went on manfully and Jimmy Gopperth went under with the last move of the game as a reward for having a lot of ball in the last fifteen minutes.

But after a morale victory over London Irish on Boxing Day, this result was more in line with the six consecutive defeats that had preceded it.

Everyone knows how physical and structured Sales is and we couldn’t match it, said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett. The main concern at half time was defense and how we conceded too many points too easily.

We had a bad day and walked out of here after losing eight points, so that shows how tight the competition is and how close we are. And you see the team that puts out Sale, they are one of the top teams in the league.

Match details

Scoring order: 0-5 Try Bassett, 5-5 Try JL du Preez, 7-5 MacGinty against, 7-8 Gopperth pen, 12-8 Yarde try, 17-8 Try Van Rensburg, 19-8 MacGinty against, 24-8 D Curry try, 26-8 MacGinty against, 26-11 Gopperth pen, 26-16 Gopperth try, 26-18 Gopperth against.

Sale: L James, B McGuigan, R du Preez, RJ van Rensburg (S James 58), M Yarde, AJ MacGinty, W Cliff (G Warr 53), B Rodd (S McIntyre 55), E Ashman (T Taylor 53), N Schonert (C Oosthuizen 53); JL du Preez, L de Jager (M Postlethwaite 74), J Ross, B Curry (S Dugdale 68), D du Preez.

wasps: A Crossdale, F Hougaard, S Spink (R Miller 74), M Le Bourgeois (C Atkinson 50), J Bassett, J Gopperth, S Wolstenholme (W Porter 50), T West (R Hislop 50), D Frost (T Cruse 61), B Alo (J Toomaga-Allen 36), V Fifita, E Stooke, B Shields (T Cardall 70), N Carr (T Willis 55), A Barbeary (T Willis 34). Sin bin Oosthuizen.

Referee: Ian Tempest.