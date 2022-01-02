packers vs. Vikings Predictions: Point Spread, Total, TV, Streaming for ‘Sunday Night Football’





The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers end Sunday’s action in Week 17 as these NFC North rivals go head to head in prime time. Aaron Rodgers’ club has already secured the division title, but is still battling for the No. 1 seed and home advantage during the playoffs in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Vikings are trying to keep their hopes alive after the season with a road win at Lambeau Field. Minnesota was able to outlast the Packers in Week 11, but they now head to this final matchup without quarterback Kirk Cousins, who landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. In this space, we’ll look specifically at the different betting angles that this matchup has in store for us. We’ll take a look at how the lines have shifted during the week leading up to Sunday night and of course we’ll give you our picks for this game. All of themNFL Oddsvia Caesar’s Sportsbook. How to watch? Date:Sunday 2 Jan. |Time:20:20 ET

Venue:Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

TV:NBC|Current:fubo TV (try for free)

To follow:CBS Sports App

Opportunities:Packers -13, O/U 42.5 Line movement Last Chances: Green Bay Packers -13 The Packers opened as 7-point favorites before that line dropped to 6.5 for part of the week. It hovered between 6.5 and 7 leading up to Friday morning, but then skyrocketed following news that Cousins ​​would be out due to COVID-19. When the line reopened, it had the Packers as 13-point favorites. the choice: Packers -13. Congratulations if you got there early and got the Packers on less than a touchdown. For those looking at this line now, 13 points should still be a sufficient number to lay. At Week 17, Green Bay is 11-4 ATS (second best in the NFL) and 6-1 ATS at Lambeau Field (best home ATS record in the NFL). Yes, that one botched cover came against Cleveland last week, but Aaron Rodgers and his company have largely been extremely kind to punters when they take the field at home. This Packers squad still has plenty to play for despite being locked up in the division as the No. 1 seed is still up for grabs so they won’t be sending it out for the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s defense has been pretty soft lately and backup quarterback Sean Mannion, who is expected to start, has been on the COVID-19 list since Friday. Main trend: Vikings are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games against the NFC. Over/Under total Contrary to the spread which has risen a bit, the total has been steadily declining throughout the week. After opening at 48 and a jump to 48.5 on Sunday, the total is down more than two points from Friday to 46. the choice: More than 42.5. Even with a backup quarterback under center for Minnesota, I lean on this number. Neither defense is particularly dominant at the moment. The Packers give up 28.8 points per game over their last five games, while Minnesota gives up 26 points per game over the last five heading into Week 17. A win over the Bears, where they allowed only nine points, brings that number down for the Vikings, but they still gave up 370 yards of attack in that winning attempt. Main trend: Over is 5-1 in the Vikings’ last six games.

