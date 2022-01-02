Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, First Test, Day Two

Neil Wagner celebrates after taking the first wicket against Bangladesh. Photo / Getty

All the action from day two of the first test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh.

Day one report:

Runs for Devon Conway and solid position in the stumps in a home test The new year of test cricket has begun in familiar fashion for the Black Caps.

Led by a century of Conway, the Black Caps closed the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at 258-5, an unspectacular but satisfying effort after being brought into striking power.

In his first test at home, Conway continued the stellar start to his international career by dominating the Bengal bowlers at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval, with a stylish 122 giving the Black Caps a solid platform as they look to extend their 17-test unbeaten run at House.

He was aided by Will Young (52), Ross Taylor (31) and Henry Nicholls (32 out), with the sole member of the top five skipper Tom Latham, who set off for one in what was an excellent start from Bangladesh.

Nine overs into the test and the Black Caps had only collected two runs and saw their captain go off for some of the best seam bowling Bangladesh has produced. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam found swing and bounce, and Shoriful pulled an inside edge from Latham, who shot off the path and was brought down brilliantly low on his left by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Shoriful could have easily had two wickets, with a review for lbw on a scoreless Conway coming back as the referee call, but after an early toil, the sun whizzed away all the remaining moisture from the pitch and the swing on offer disappeared, revealing a good surface for hitting.

Unfortunately for the visitors, the first nine overs were as good as it gets. Their third bowler Ebadot Hossain whose test bowling average was 81 when they came into the test was sloppy and allowed Young and Conway to accelerate, while Bangladesh only selected four full-time bowlers meaning Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s spin was huge. much was used when they were forced into useless circumstances in the 23rd over.

After a plodding 15-1 at drinks, the Black Caps reached 66-1 at lunchtime and Conway continued to increase the run rate after the break, bringing in 50 with a six on Mehidy, followed by two more fours.

The partnership swept past 100, with Young favoring offside and Conway punishing anything too straightforward by peppering the legs with on-drives, pulls and flicks. The only way a break seemed likely was through a New Zealand error, and sure enough, Young threw his wicket away in a run out, bounced back by Conway after looking for a quick single and getting caught rather casually short .

Conway was joined by the man he will replace at No. 4, with Taylor contributing to a 50-run score as Conway grew into his second test century and pulled Taskin to good leg for a single to reach the 186-ball milestone.

Taylor fell for 31 shortly afterwards, threw his hands at a drive from Shoriful and struck right to provide extra cover, but Bangladesh, possibly concerned about their excessive speed, quickly gave up all the pressure by sending a barrage of spin. throw for the second new ball.

Mehidy finished the day with 27 fruitless overs for 72 runs, and he was joined by Najmul Hossain Shanto, a taker of a staggering five first-class wickets and a bowler from just four balls earlier in tests, who had leaked 13 runs.

That allowed Nicholls to settle in and assemble Conway, but remarkably, Captain Mominul Haque and his four test wickets averaging 102 brought themselves to the bowl and, more remarkably, sacked Conway with a terrible delivery on the way down.

Conway couldn’t resist a nibble and tried to look it away, and a fine edge gave Mominul his fifth test wicket and Bangladesh hope for further breakthrough with the second new ball.

After a score of 31 runs, they got it in what turned out to be the last ball before the stumps, with Tom Blundell moving on to Ebadot for 11, and while the Black Caps still have the upper hand, their bowlers may have to contribute too with the bat on day two.