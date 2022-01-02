Sports
Ohio State vs. Utah score, Rose Bowl 2022 takeaways: Buckeyes ends epic comeback in thrilling 93 point game
In a Rose Bowl game that will last forever, No. 6 Ohio State came from behind to take an epic 48-45 win over No. 11 Utah on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California. This incredible wild game saw Ohio State’s offense rewrite the record books and come back to win the game in the fourth quarter after being behind almost all night. OSU registered its victory with a 56-yard drive in the last minute of the game to deliver a leading 19-yard field goal with 9 seconds left.
Utah took control early and jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Then both teams came together for six touchdowns in the second quarter, setting the tone for what would become a wild back-and-forth affair for the final 30 minutes of the game.
However, it wasn’t until Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud hit wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 30-yard touchdown with 4:22 left that the Buckeyes took their first lead of the game, 45-38. It was the third time Stroud and Smith-Njigba had scored, and it was just the tip of the iceberg.
Stroud finished with 573 yards passing and six TDs. Smith-Njigba caught 15 balls for 346 yards and three TDs, setting the record for most yards received in bowling history, along with Ohio state records for most yards received and most receptions . Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who took on a starting role for the first time this season as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave opted out, caught six passes for 71 yards and three scores of his own.
For Utah, the game slipped in the fourth quarter when QB Cam Rising left the game after suffering a concussion. Rising’s head hit the turf after he was fired, and he lay motionless on his back for a few minutes before getting up and walking down the field on his own. His backup, Bryson Barnes, led an tying touchdown drive in the closing minutes for the decisive field goal. Rising finished the day with 214 yards passing and two touchdowns, while also leading the Utes in rushing with 92 yards and a score.
