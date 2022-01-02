Sports
Australian Open 2022: New South Wales tennis star Ellen Perez eager to leave her mark on the pitch, social media
Ellen Perez has ticked many boxes in a 2021 season breakout.
She first qualified for a grand slam in singles at Wimbledon and represented Australia in doubles at the Olympics alongside Sam Stosur and the Billie Jean King Cup.
Now that Venus Williams is not coming to AustraliaPerez is a strong contender for the final Australian Open singles wildcard.
But off the court, the New South Wales tennis player also broke the news about Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza sporting an Olympic tattoo.
Welcome to the Ellen Perez experience.
After she captivated Tennis Twitter with her quarantine shenanigans 12 months ago, swimming in a bathtub, running marathons and trolling on broke tennis stars, she spent last year cultivating the relationship.
I’ve always liked a little chat and jokes, and sometimes I’m the one who gives away free stuff, Perez said.
As tennis players we obviously work hard, but we have quite a bit of free time when we get home and I just love being there online.
There were ticket giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and outspoken opinions on topics from Peng Shuai to Piers Morgan’s critique of Emma Raducanu and even government quarantine rules.
Perez also took someone to account for a vicious tweet about American player Shelby Rogers.
One of her giveaways went down a wormhole of what fans would give in return, including tickets for public transport in Poland, as well as the World Chicken Festival, hockey, theater and more.
But Muguruza’s accidental revelation was as entertaining as anything else.
I didn’t realize it was such a big deal, Perez said.
We were talking about who had Olympic tattoos and I just knew Muguruza had one because I’d seen it in the locker room.
Everyone says wait, where’s the tattoo? and people all of a sudden said she liked to cover up her tattoos and they are always very, very hard to see.
None of this suggests that Perez, 26, doesn’t take her tennis seriously. In fact, the opposite is true.
A top 50 doubles player, she is also eager to build a successful singles career, and believes she can if she solves the riddle of why she gets so nervous on the biggest stages.
An example was Perez’s Wimbledon debut last year, when the chatter around her that she had a gold-edged chance against a fellow qualifier eventually played tricks on her.
A strong finish to the season brought her back into the top 200 and on the Australian Open wild card radar, with her focus on performing well in a lead-up event in Melbourne.
We’ve got so many girls so close who’ve had such a good year and everyone raises their hands for their own reasons, Perez said.
I’m certainly willing to play qualifying, but if I get one it’s just a bonus.
Sources
2/ https://thewest.com.au/news/australian-open-2022-new-south-wales-tennis-player-ellen-perez-keen-to-make-her-mark-on-court-social-media-c-5159259
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]