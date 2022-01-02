Australian Open 2022: New South Wales tennis star Ellen Perez eager to leave her mark on the pitch, social media

Ellen Perez has ticked many boxes in a 2021 season breakout.

She first qualified for a grand slam in singles at Wimbledon and represented Australia in doubles at the Olympics alongside Sam Stosur and the Billie Jean King Cup.

Now that Venus Williams is not coming to AustraliaPerez is a strong contender for the final Australian Open singles wildcard.

But off the court, the New South Wales tennis player also broke the news about Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza sporting an Olympic tattoo.

Welcome to the Ellen Perez experience.

After she captivated Tennis Twitter with her quarantine shenanigans 12 months ago, swimming in a bathtub, running marathons and trolling on broke tennis stars, she spent last year cultivating the relationship.

I’ve always liked a little chat and jokes, and sometimes I’m the one who gives away free stuff, Perez said.

As tennis players we obviously work hard, but we have quite a bit of free time when we get home and I just love being there online.

There were ticket giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and outspoken opinions on topics from Peng Shuai to Piers Morgan’s critique of Emma Raducanu and even government quarantine rules.

Perez also took someone to account for a vicious tweet about American player Shelby Rogers.

Ellen Perez aims for a breakthrough in the top 100 in singles.

One of her giveaways went down a wormhole of what fans would give in return, including tickets for public transport in Poland, as well as the World Chicken Festival, hockey, theater and more.

But Muguruza’s accidental revelation was as entertaining as anything else.

I didn’t realize it was such a big deal, Perez said.

We were talking about who had Olympic tattoos and I just knew Muguruza had one because I’d seen it in the locker room.

Everyone says wait, where’s the tattoo? and people all of a sudden said she liked to cover up her tattoos and they are always very, very hard to see.

None of this suggests that Perez, 26, doesn’t take her tennis seriously. In fact, the opposite is true.

A top 50 doubles player, she is also eager to build a successful singles career, and believes she can if she solves the riddle of why she gets so nervous on the biggest stages.

An example was Perez’s Wimbledon debut last year, when the chatter around her that she had a gold-edged chance against a fellow qualifier eventually played tricks on her.

A strong finish to the season brought her back into the top 200 and on the Australian Open wild card radar, with her focus on performing well in a lead-up event in Melbourne.

We’ve got so many girls so close who’ve had such a good year and everyone raises their hands for their own reasons, Perez said.

I’m certainly willing to play qualifying, but if I get one it’s just a bonus.