38,000 NHL Winter Classic hockey fans brave sub-zero temperatures

The sub-zero double-digit windchill tested the mettle and winter wardrobe of Minnesota’s most hardened hockey fans who showed up early and excited for the NHL’s Winter Classic outside on Saturday at Target Field.

Rachel Herdt of Moorhead bought tickets to the match for her husband, Aaron, as a Christmas present. “I didn’t know it would be this cold, but we’re big hockey fans and it’s in Minnesota, so I said, ‘We have to go,'” she said.

Even for Minnesota, January was a cold Saturday with a few sub-zero numbers and a wind chill of minus 20. The sun was gone long before the 6:00 p.m. puck dropped and temperatures dropped throughout the night. The “kiss cam” was replaced by the “freeze fan cam”.

Nevertheless, the fan fever ran as high as the flames that sprang from the back of the “State of Hockey” stage during country star Thomas Rhett’s short set during the first intermission. The woodsy-looking podium replaced the mound and the pitcher’s home plate.

The intermissions in the game were full of distractions, including a dramatic reading of Herb Brooks’ famous 1980 speech to the US Olympic team. “This is your time. Their time is up,” bellowed 7-year-old Adam Christopher Scott of Eden. Prairie from the podium as he waved a clipboard.

The Minnesota Twins area was transformed into a land of ice and snow, and fans came early for the unique experience of watching NHL hockey outdoors in a baseball park. They lined up before the doors opened at 4 p.m., two hours before game time, then lined up to buy NHL Winter Classic jerseys and caps.

Anna and Jake Smith, who live in Worthington, came for the weekend and bought their Winter Classic gear at the Target Center fan party before the game. sculptures, listened to live music.

“We love hockey. We love the Wild. You can’t miss this; once-in-a-lifetime here,” she said.

Both were heavily dressed and isolated. She wore overalls over three layers of trousers. Jake Smith said they each had about 15 hand warmers, but he shook off the temperatures. “If you get cold, just walk around,” he said.

Anna Amith added cheerfully, “I’m worried my phone is going to die.”

Within Target Field, the play rink was the center of the action, with eight smaller rinks surrounded by colored lights in the outer field for invited high school students to experience. The juniper plants that make up the batter’s eye were the only visible greenery left in the park.

The Herdts, each wearing a fleece blanket to support the masses of layers of clothing, were entrenched under a ceiling heater in the Truly On Deck bar near their lower level seats in left field.

“I thought we’d go in and see what it’s all about,” Rachel Herdt said. Her husband loved the log cabin look of the warming house in the centerfield. “It reminds me of northern Minnesota,” he said, taking in the outfield bonfires, Adirondack chairs, deer replicas, and simulated ice fishing holes.

Like the majority of the estimated 38,000+ fans at the event, their seats were out in the cold. Friends Tyler Niemela, 22, and Nate Hillstrom, 19, both from Cokato, sat in their right field seats more than 90 minutes before game time.

“You have to get here early enough to see everything. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime” experience, Niemela said.

Their seats also had a prime view of the confrontation with the woodcutter in right field, which required saws and logs. The two shrugged and said, “Oh, yes.”

According to NHL.com, the coldest of the league’s 32 modern outdoor games was played in November 2003 in Edmonton, Alberta, where the temperature at the puck dropped was zero.

Although the game turned out to be a beating for the home team, the Blues fans found much to cheer about. Among them were Valerie and Chad Burgess who came from St. Louis to watch the match with friends Sarah and PJ Hubert from Plymouth.

Chad Burgess said they brought a lot of disposable heaters. “We brought feet. We brought toes, hands and self-adhesive ones,” he said.

Valerie Burgess wore her Blues fleece under an electrically heated jacket she bought before the game. The couples carried rolled up sleeping bags as they headed to a restaurant for a pre-match meal.

Sarah Hubert had pulled her blue sweater over her long, heavy winter coat and said, “It should be nice once we get in there and forget we’re cold.”