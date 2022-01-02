Jos Buttler rejects talk he could quit Test cricket

Jos Buttler has brushed aside fears he could quit Test cricket by insisting he can still shine in all three formats for England.

Buttlers’ future has once again been thrown into the spotlight by the retirement of South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who retired from red ball cricket this week, citing the need to balance family life with his career as a international cricketer.

Buttler has a young family of his own and told Telegraph Sport earlier this year that he was considering skipping the Ashes tour before the decision was made to allow the player families to travel Down Under.

Englands capitulation in the series, in which Australia retained the cricket urn in just 12 days, added to speculation that Buttler could stop playing Test cricket.

But Buttler is adamant he won’t follow De Kock to red ball retirement. That is Quintons own personal situation, Buttler said before the fourth Test, which begins on Tuesday night. The world of cricket will miss him in that format. But I think [I] praise him for making a decision that is right for him. Absolutely, you try to do the best for the people who mean the most to you and keep that as the most important thing. But right now I feel like I’ve got that support and I’m in a place where I want to try to make it [playing all three formats] work. All I’m focusing on at the moment is showing up in Sydney and practicing well. The next port of call is to be very direct about that.

England stare down the course of a 5-0 series defeat and Butler says Joe Roots is desperate to avoid the shame of a whitewash ahead of the final Tests in Sydney and Hobart.

We certainly don’t want to lose 5-0, Buttler added. Every game you start, you start over. We need to continue to believe in it and come out of the disappointment with where we were in the series to prepare as best we can for the Sydney game. There is always a lot to play for in an England shirt.

Buttler admitted the heavy defeat in the third Test had left the team quite raw.

[Theres] an overwhelming sense of disappointment and frustration, he said. We did not participate in or play with the cricket we wanted to show and play at the start of the tour. So to be 3-0 down in Sydney is very disappointing. But with two Test matches left, there’s a lot to play for.

People talk about playing for pride and the badge, that’s a huge motivation for everyone – individually and collectively.

Despite the bold words, Buttler was unable to explain why England had underperformed. If we had those answers, we could revive things much faster, he said.

That was one of the frustrations of the tour – why didn’t we perform at the level we are capable of? You look around the squad, here are some fantastically experienced players and some very talented youngsters. Didn’t learn as a group and played well enough individually to compete with Australia. [Its] incredibly frustrating for everyone.

You should be able to [park past performances] as an international player. You must be able to learn quickly and logically and move on to the training. All you need to do is maintain faith, in yourself and as an individual. I still strongly believe in my own abilities.

Englands plans for the Test took a hit last night as they were forced to shelve plans to bring Adam Hollioake into the coaching lineup. The former England one-day captain will not join the team as planned after a close contact who tested positive for Covid-19.