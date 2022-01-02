Bremens Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruitment Manifesto

Happy New Year!

Okay, now that the pleasantries are over, it’s time for me to complain.

Admittedly, I don’t often complain about the Wisconsin football team. I may not have become a fan until 2016 when I enrolled in the school and immediately switched to becoming a die-hard fan since going to my first game, but I learned a lot about the Badgers in my time at writing and following the team.

Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A lot has happened since I was on campus, including three Big Ten title game appearances (and losses), a rose bowl appearance and a whole damn pandemic (hence, even though I graduated in May 2020, I only walked in September 2021).

Maybe it’s the madness and the slight crunch that comes from graduating and getting out into the real world, but it wasn’t until then that I actually spent money recruiting websites and message boards. You know the ones populated by a bunch of middle class to wealthy white men who have nothing better to do than analyze and complain about the smallest things that happen to every sports program. I often don’t pay attention to various posts when I find them ridiculous, but being attuned to recruiting is crucial because guess what, better players make your teams better.

And if the Wisconsin Badgers really want to take that next step from Big Ten titles to wins, they need to realize that recruiting isn’t something to be taken lightly.

Ok, first I want to preface this by acknowledging a few things.

One: Wisconsin’s history as a development-oriented program has often taken underrated walk-ons or recruits, put them in a robust strength and development system, and turned them into All-Americans. This is undeniably true and a staple of the program that I don’t think should be changed anytime soon.

Two: I’m from Atlanta. That changes my view on recruiting, because guess what? SEC schools dominate recruitment. A lot of it has to do with geography. One of the reasons SEC schools have dominated recruitment recently is that the highest-ranking recruits come from their backyards. Georgia, my home state, is one of the fastest growing states in the country. That gives UGA and other Southern schools a big advantage in the recruiting rat race. When talent is closer, it’s easier to get. We’ve seen that before at UW’s.

Many fans lament the fact that despite our success developing running backs, we can’t always draw the best running back talent. A lot of it is because there are a lot more talented backs south of Kentucky. When I told my high school friends I was going to Wisconsin, they asked why? And that was in a very affluent white part of Atlanta, aka our school wasn’t a football powerhouse with a bunch of D-1 recruits.

That’s not to say Wisconsin couldn’t convince many players based on its recent resumes, but it’s an acknowledgment that it’s often hard to go far from home, even when you have all the privileges in the world. The 13-hour drive including seven hours through flat, corn-filled central Illinois proved that.

The arguments of UW’s history as developmental disabilities and the inherent geography that puts them at a disadvantage are understood. Still, the Badgers made it to their highest-ranking recruiting classes in 2020 and then again in 2021. Previously unheard of, Wisconsin had two straight top-30 classes and you could even see that already paying dividends in the Las Vegas Bowl win against ASU.

Freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell seemed to add more athleticism to the broad receiving core and had clutch catches, Darryl Peterson impressed with his snaps on defense and Hunter Wohler also made his presence known not only in the last game but throughout all season. And those are all true freshmen.

So with all this preamble, what’s my main point?

If Wisconsin wants to compete for Big Ten titles and more, the program needs to ramp up its recruiting efforts.

The department is already under scrutiny this year, but I believe some of it is undeserved. Although the Badgers are number 11 in the Big Ten according to 247 rankings, a huge step backwards from previous catches, in part due to a smaller class, which the staff had previously said they expected. If you look at the average ranking per player, UW is closer to sixth, which is roughly what they averaged before the rise in the 2020 and 2021 classes.

Much of that research comes from the loss of recruiting director Saeed Khalif. In a much-discussed Athletic article ($) by Jesse Temple, Khalif said part of the reason he left to play a similar role at Michigan state was the fact that Wisconsin was limiting its staff and not offering him the same support as other schools for the recruiting department.

That’s probably the most disturbing sign for Wisconsin fans, as failing to recruit properly will spell the demise of any program.

The two teams that just advanced to the college football playoff finals, Alabama and Georgia, have dominated the recruitment process for the past few seasons. Alabama had the top-ranked class in 2019, second-best in 2020 and best-ranked class in 2021. Georgia finished second in 2019, first in 2020 and a meager fourth in 2021.

So many UW fans have spoken of Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal as two great middle linebackers and they deserve just as much credit as they have gotten this year, UGA signed Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean as their top two players in 2019, both 5 star players, and they completely shut down Michigan’s offense in their Orange Bowl to win.

It’s plain and obvious, but drawing better players equals better teams.

Does this mean that I think the badgers should suddenly sign top-15 classes on a regular basis? New. I understand how things work. I understand that the University of Wisconsin also has stricter academic requirements that could put them out of the running for some players.

But pretending recruiting isn’t something that should be a priority is not only stupid, but it costs people like now former Florida head coach Dan Mullen their jobs.

So what advice would I give to Paul Chryst? Hire the right damn people to recruit. Make sure there are not just a few full-time staffers, but make sure they can really expand Wisconsin’s reach.

We as Wisconsin alumni know the school draw. We also know the success the football team has had over the past three decades in terms of consistency. We also know that based on the Big Tens divisions, we can sell games for a conference championship most years.

Make sure that actually happens. Make sure to go after those players who will be game-changers for the program. And the way you do that is to bolster a recruiting workforce that has apparently been pretty bare-bones.

The reason Michigan, Ohio state and Penn State are often favorites against Wisconsin when the Badgers make it to the Big Ten title game usually has to do with overall talent. We know that. The media knows that. The players won’t admit it, but they know it.

The fact that UW has to be perfect to beat Ohio State isn’t something that’s likely to change, as the Buckeyes have become the second-best, 14th-best, fifth-best, and fourth-best in the nation in recruiting classes since 2019 . But that is often reflected in what OSU gives to their recruiting staff.

Let me put it this way: As someone who covers volleyball, Wisconsin didn’t suddenly become an eternal power just through guts and determination. That can be clearly seen in the Kelly Sheffields program, but it is also because they signed top recruits and were aggressive on the transfer portal. Literally, two days after they won the National Championship, they signed a Kansas player who was a two-time All-Conference player. That is not resting on your laurels, but realizing that you must always improve your team and always recruit.

I think my main point is this: Wisconsin will always be able to find those 3-star players or walk-ons who can become stars for the team. Also try getting those 4 or 5 star players who can change a program. We’ve seen that happen for the past few seasons, and if the program is to be serious about competing at the highest level, they need to actually bolster their recruiting staff.

Because I don’t just want to compete with the Iowas and Minnesotas of the world. Let’s try to challenge the Bamas, Georgias and Ohio States more often.