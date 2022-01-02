Deep, Pushti advances to next round of ITF World Tour Tennis Tournament: The Tribune India





Chandigarh, January 1 Top class Deep Munim defeated Prag Jain 6-1, 6-0 to advance in the second round (qualifier) ​​on the opening day of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) for boys and girls U-18, led of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), in the Sector 10 complex. Tharakesh Ashokar faced stiff competition from Rushikesh Sonawane before scoring a 5-7, 7-5 (10-5), while Chandan Shivaraj struggled before taking a 6-1, 3-6 (10-5) win over Lakshya Chugh. Krish Tyagi, meanwhile, recorded a one-sided 6-0, 6-0 victory over Satvik Singh. Aryan Arora stunned second seed Sundararaman R 6-3, 6-3 and Arnav Yadav defeated Yashvardhan Singh 6-4, 3-6 (10-7). Rakshit Dhankar R advanced by beating Svarnanya Singh 6-1, 6-3, Akarsh Gaonkar defeated Prajwal Tewari 6-3, 6-2, Arunava Majumder defeated Krish Karpe 6-4, 6-1, Yashvardhan Gaur defeated Tarun Sharma T 6 -3, 6-3 and Arya Ganapathy K defeated Arnav Bishnoi 6-2, 6-3 in some other matches. Meanwhile, in the girls’ first round, second-seeded Pushti Laddha faced stiff resistance from Soha Singh before winning 6-3, 3-6 (11-9). Samaira Malik also marched ahead by beating Bhumi Kakkar 6-4, 6-2, Saijayani Banerjee S did Isheeta Midha 6-1, 6-4 and Sreenidhi Reddy Amireddy defeated Kotistha Modak 7-5, 7-6(1 ). Maitree Diksha Rout easily sailed to the second qualifying round by beating Shagun Kumari 6-2, 6-2, while Tamanna Takoria defeated Russia’s Anastasia Timoshenko 6-2, 6-0 and Diva Bhatia defeated Millee Chug 6-4, 6-1. Hitakamya Singh Narwal made a big defeat by beating third seed Riya Sachdeva 4-6, 6-0 (10-8) and Suhani Gaur ousted Sia Mahajan 6-1, 6-0. Results Boys (1st Qualifying Round): Kabir Chhabria bt Jasmeet Duhan 6-2 6-4, Senthil Kumar R bt Arjun Premkumar 6-0 7-6 (1), Shyam Sundarr Shri Sailesh bt Mitul Chinmay Patel 6-1 6-1, Saharia Choudhary O bt Dhanush Varma Pericherla 6-2 1-6 (10-7), Hitesh Chauhan bt Jasandeep Singh Jashan 6-0 6-0. Girls (1st Qualifying Round): Rhea Arora bt Rhosyn William R 6-2 6-2, Janani Ramesh bt K Chetnani 6-3 6-1, Sree Tanvi Dasari bt S Verma 6-7 (6) 6-2 (10-8 ), Suryanshi India bt Nihana Shrestha Manikanti 6-3 6-2, Harnoor Sidhu bt Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda 6-2 6-3. – TNS

