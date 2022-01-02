Heritage Bank Backs Lagos Value Jet Para Table Tennis Championship





By Adedapo Adesanya Ahead of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off next month in Cameroon, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has announced changes to the Super Eagles team that will play at the tournament. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will not be part of the team, as will Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, Cyprus-based Abdullahi Shehu and centre-back Leon Balogun. The NFF in a statement released Friday seen by business mail gave reasons why the players will not be part of the team and named new players who have been called up as replacements. Osimhen was kicked out of the squad after he tested positive for coronavirus, while also not fully recovering from the facial injury he sustained in November. New players who have been called up as replacements include Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Tyronne Ebuehi and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi. The 2021 AFCON is scheduled for January 2022 in Cameroon and will end on February 6. The NFF statement: Health issues, injuries limit changes to Nigeria’s final 28-man list for AFCON 2021 Victor Osimhens’ lively positive test on the coronavirus pandemic a few days ago and an injury to the versatile Abdullahi Shehu have limited changes to Nigeria’s final 28-man roster for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations which starts next weekend in Cameroon. The goalkeeping department is unaffected, but the forced exclusion of Shehu from Cyprus, who can easily fit into parts of defense and midfield, has given way to hard-hitting right-back Tyrone Ebuehi, now with Venezia in Italy’s Serie A, and it in England. incumbent Oluwasemilogo Ajayi returns to the group for Africa’s flagship football after an injury to centre-back Leon Balogun. Ajayi can also play as a midfielder. Osimhen’s absence paves the way for Greece-based Henry Onyekuru who was also at the final finals in Egypt. In-form rapid raider Emmanuel Dennis, whose English Premiership club is baring its teeth, has been excused to accommodate Czech-based forward Peter Olayinka. SUPER EAGLES SQUAD FOR 33RD AFCON CAMEROON 2021 goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands). Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyrone Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa). Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain). ahead: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Praha, Czech Republic). Similar: Like it Loading… Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businesspost.ng/sports/heritage-bank-backs-lagos-value-jet-para-table-tennis-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos