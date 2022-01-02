Australian Federal Police Investigate Historic Complaint of Jamie Mitchell’s 1985 Sexual Abuse Australia Under-19 Cricket Tour





The Australian Federal Police invest in a landmark sexual assault case arising from an under-19 Cricket Australia tour to India and Sri Lanka in 1985. The ABC reports former Victorian batsman and first-class umpire Jamie Mitchell Wanting to answer about what happened to him in the final days of the tour, he claims he was sexually assaulted in his hotel room in Colombo after barely regaining consciousness following an injection by team doctor Malcolm McKenzie, who died in 1998. The AFP is investigating what happened during the tour and trying to determine who allegedly sexually assaulted Mr Mitchell, who told a number of people about the incident after returning home before suppressing the memory for decades. Jamie Mitchell decided to look for answers, which led to Cricket Australia and Sports Integrity Australia. Credit:alamy Last August, Mr Mitchell decided to look for answers, which led him to Cricket Australia and Sports Integrity Australia. Sports Integrity Australia referred the matter to the AFP.

Players of the tour, some of whom have had long careers as first-class or international players, have expressed concerns about the management of the tour and the lack of response from the Australian Cricket Board, now Cricket Australia, despite letters being sent by parents and persistent rumors that the incidents are covered up. Loading Mitchell told the ABC that the injection had left him with vague memories, and he hoped the investigation could shed fair light on what had happened to him. I remember the doctor, Malcolm McKenzie, giving me a shot of what I thought was penicillin, Mr. Mitchell told the ABC. My teammates have left. Anyone could have come in and have access to me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/police-investigate-historical-sexual-abuse-complaint-from-1985-australian-under-19-cricket-tour-20220102-p59lbo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos