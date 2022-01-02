Schnur falls to Isner, Auger-Aliassime drops thriller from three sets to Fritz at the ATP Cup

The tennis season of 2022 has arrived and the third episode of the ATP Cup has started!

Flix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur and Steven Diez will represent Canada at this year’s ATP Cup, which runs from January 1-9. The field of 16 teams is divided into four groups. The Canadians who play from Group C start their tournament against their southern neighbors, the United States.

The ATP Cup follows a similar format to the Davis Cup. All tires have two singles and one doubles. The first singles match will be played by each country’s No. 2 player, but Canada’s Denis Shapovalov was unable to go and was replaced by Brayden Schnur for the first match.

Schnur who made his ATP Cup debut had a tough task ahead of the cunning veteran John Isner. The 36-year-old American finished his previous 12 seasons in the Top 25 and is currently 214 places above Schnur in the ATP rankings. Despite the paper advantage to the Americans, Schnur was ready to seize this great opportunity.

In the opening set, Isner struck first and took the advantage of the early break. The 6-foot-10 American broke Schnur again in the sixth game and took the set in the seventh. Despite the score, Schnur seemed comfortable returning the powerful American service, winning at least two points in each of his return games.

In the second set, Schnur continued to exert pressure in his return matches. He fought his way to his first breakpoint chance in the third game, but Isner managed to fend it off. In the fifth game, Isner again secured the first break of the set. Schnur was unable to come back within striking distance of the American and lost the game 6-1, 6-3.

Fritz defeats Auger-Aliassim and gives Americans 2-0

Auger-Aliassime and Fritz had great seasons in 2021, especially in the second half of the year. In September, Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of the US Open, becoming the first Canadian man to complete this feat in singles. Then, in November, the Montreal native broke into the Top 10 for the first time in his career. Fritz also achieved a career-high ranking in 2021 when he made a 12-4 run to finish his season and climbed the rankings to No. 23.

Surprisingly, today’s match was the first meeting between Auger-Aliassime and Fritz. The hard-working players were destined for a tough match under the bright lights of the Qudos Bank Arena in their first-ever matchup. And that’s exactly what happened.

Straight out of the gate, the American kept his serve to love and created two breakpoint chances in the second game. The tenacious Auger-Aliassime turned both opportunities away and set up his own take on break in the third game. Auger-Aliassime failed to convert and had to save two more breakpoint opportunities in the fourth game.

The remainder of the set went a little more smoothly for the servers as there were no more break opportunities, meaning the first set ended in a tiebreak.

Auger-Aliassime got off to a bad start in the tiebreak. He was 2-6 behind Fritz and it looked like the first set would go to the American. The world No. 11 wasn’t done fighting yet, though, winning a whopping six consecutive points to claim the first set with a score of 7-6 (6).

Apart from three bad shots in the third game of Auger-Aliassime, the second set was very even. Fritz was able to convert on the only breakpoint chance of the set by a score of 6-4.

The third set was filled with firepower from both sides of the field. Auger-Aliassime and Fritz crawled through their service games, until the Canadian’s mediocre seventh game. Auger-Aliassime missed three first serves and Fritz took advantage of the opportunity to push a break in the decider. Fritz served for the game in the 10th game and sealed it with a hold to love.

The Americans now lead the score 2-0.

Then Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov face Fritz and Isner in doubles for the last point of the tie.

Fritz and Isner complete the sweep

In the final game of the tie between the Canadians and the Americans, Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov teamed up against Fritz and Isner for the all-important final point.

If paired, Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov are unbeaten in doubles in the ATP Cup (2-0). The duo have a strong history together, winning the 2015 Juniors US Open title and reaching the 2016 Juniors Wimbledon final. As for Fritz and Isner, this is their first doubles match at the ATP Cup.

The ATP Cup features No-Ad scores in the doubles, and fittingly the first game made its way to 40-40. Fortunately, the Canadians managed to grab the next point and hold on to their serve.

In the seventh game, the Canadians fend off two breakpoint opportunities, but the Americans won the deciding point and earned the break advantage. Fritz and Isner took the first set 6-4.

The Americans broke the Canadians first in the second set, this time in the fifth game. A brilliantly angled backhand return from Fritz gave the Americans complete control of the game.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov had a great chance to break their opponents back in the eighth game with four chances against the Americans. However, Fritz and Isner kept calm and put them all aside.

One of the greatest servers of all time in tennis, Isner served the game in the 10th game to give the Americans their third win in the tie.

Canada will face Great Britain in their next ATP Cup tie.