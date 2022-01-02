Sports
2022 United States Women’s Olympic Hockey Team with two Michiganders
When the American women take on the world in hockey at the Beijing Olympics in February, the team will have a double dose of Michigan on its roster as the Team USA squad was announced on Saturday evening during the intermission of the NHLs Winter Classic in Minneapolis. The US opens the Olympic game against Finland on February 3.
A Michigander makes her second Olympic appearance for the US: Megan Keller, a Farmington Hills native, won gold at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. At the time, Keller was in college and playing for Boston College. Keller had two assists while playing defense in all five games of the Olympic tournament. The 25-year-old is one of 13 members of the 2018 team that will return to the Olympics in 2022.
Shell is added to the roster by Abby Roque, a first Olympian from Sault Ste. Mary. Roque played in Wisconsin and was the 2020 WCHA Player of the Year as well as the USCHO Division I Womens Player of the Year. She made her 2019 US Womens National Team debut, playing in the Rivalry Series against Canada; she scored two goals. The 21-year-old is one of the first eight Olympians on the team.
Before playing for the Badgers, Roque played on the boys’ team at Sault Ste. Marie, who led the Blue Devils to the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament in 2016.
Roque is the daughter of Jim Roque, former Lake Superior State coach and current scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs. She picked up the game as a 6-year-old while her father coached at LSSU.
“I just love being on skates,” Roque said in 2016 when he played for the Blue Devils. I’m more comfortable on skates than in shoes. I like the speed of the game, the physicality. I just love the game.”
This summer, Keller ran a hockey camp in Farmington, but the North Farmington alum was already looking ahead to Beijing.
“I had such a great time. I want to do it again,” Keller said. “I think just for me, a lot of my teammates, and just all of Team USA’s athletes, when you walk through the opening ceremony, you hear over the speakers that they announced the United States of America. It’s not just your team, but they’re great athletes from all over the world in the country and you walk out behind your flag together I think that’s one of the moments I’ll always remember it just kicks things off for the whole Olympics and makes it really feel like a dream come true.”
After winning gold in 2018, Keller went on a whirlwind tour of the US, all taking the gold.
“The first few days I don’t think I got it off,” Keller told the Free Press. “It went through the bell. We actually have those nice suitcases, but I don’t know what I’m going to do with them. I think the medal should come out.”
Keller made sure to bring her gold medal for the Farmington campers to go around.
“I didn’t even know girls hockey was a real thing until I saw it on TV during the Olympics,” Keller said. “Then I thought, OK, I want to go to the Olympics,” and then I realized my dreams for the first time. dream and inspire them.”
Team USA is led by Hillary Knight, who made the team for the fourth time. Only Knight, Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero (Harper Woods), and Julie Chu have formed four women’s Olympic hockey teams. 2022 team members Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein have all made three Olympic teams.
Free Press sportswriters Mia Berry, Mick McCabe and Jeff Seidel contributed to this report.
Contact Ryan Ford at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @theford.
