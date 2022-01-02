Our Jabeur and 10 Arab sportswomen to watch in 2022

Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) Tennis

The Tunisian continues her historic rise in the WTA rankings, starting her 2022 campaign at number 10 in the world.

The 27-year-old enjoyed history in 2021, becoming the first Arab player, male or female, to reach the top 10 in tennis, peaking at number 7 in November.

She became the first Arab to win a WTA title when she triumphed in Birmingham last June, and she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

As you know I am someone who likes challenges and especially likes to say the goals out loud. I want to keep breaking records, I want to keep making history and even more setting an example for the athletes out there, Jabeur told reporters in Abu Dhabi last month.

I want to continue my journey and be able to win more titles, prove to myself that I deserve the top 10 spot. I am very ambitious for next year, I will continue to expand the team, I will let you know when everything is confirmed and hopefully it will be a great season.

Hamda Al Qubaisi (UAE) Motorsport

After already taking six wins in the UAE F4 Championship, the Emirati teenager made history in 2021 by becoming the first woman to step onto the podium in the Italian F4 Championship, finishing third in Misano last June.

What a great feeling! I got my first podium and it was quite unexpected. Of course I knew I had the pace and I could reach the top three, but it’s a dream come true for me, said Al Qubaisi after the race.

Following in the footsteps of her father Khaled and older sister Amna, the 19-year-old from Abu Dhabi has made a lasting impression on racing in Italy for Prema Powerteam and will see further success in Formula 4 and Formula Regional this year. Asian Championship.

Farah Jeffry (Saudi Arabia) Football

Jeffry and her side of Jeddah Eagles have just been crowned Western Region champions in the Saudi Womens Football League.

In the first edition of the competition, the Saudi teenager finished as the top scorer at just 17 years old.

Now 18, the midfielder recently appeared in a photo on Zinedine Zidanes Instagram meeting Jefry and Emirati footballer Nouf Al Anzi as part of a campaign for their shared sponsor, Adidas.

Thank you for sharing your passion for football with me. Carry on on your journey, Zidane wrote in the caption.

Jeffry is the first woman from Saudi Arabia to be named as an ambassador for Adidas and she is excited to play a role in promoting women’s sports in the country.

I am pleased with the development of women’s football in Saudi Arabia and I aim to do more in the hopes of bringing more female talent into the spotlight, she said.

Hana Goda (Egypt) Table Tennis

In December 2019, at just 12 years old, Goda became the first African to become No. 1 in the ITTF Under 15 Girls Cadet category.

Last September, aged 13, Egyptian prodigy defeated Africa’s most successful female player Dina Meshref 4-2 in the semi-finals, becoming the youngest finalist in African Table Tennis Championship history.

At the ITTF World Youth Championships last month, Goda took gold in girls’ U15 doubles and silver in singles to close her milestone 2021 on a high.

Now 14, Goda is ranked No. 4 in the world youth rankings, among players 19 and under.

An Olympic champion in the making, Godas’ journey is already a remarkable one and she’s already set her sights on making more history in 2022.

Maha Haddioui (Morocco) Golf

The 33-year-old Moroccan is the first Arab to earn playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour and has just completed her 11th full season on the track.

In 2021, Haddioui qualified for her second consecutive Olympics, where she stunned with an ace on the seventh hole on round 2 before finishing her Tokyo campaign in 43rd place.

The 2021 Agadir natives season was marked by an 11th place finish at the Czech Ladies Open and more recently an eighth place finish at the Aramco Team Series event in Jeddah.

Nour El Tayeb (Egypt) Squash

Back from maternity leave, the former world No. 3 made a winning return to the PSA tour a few weeks ago, beating compatriot Hana Ramadan to reach the quarterfinals of the CIB Squash Open Black Ball just five months after the birth of her baby daughter Farida.

El Tayeb, who has dropped to ninth in the rankings, will try to climb her way back up and challenge compatriots Nour El Sherbini and Nouran Gohar at the top.

Can the 28-year-old regain her best shape and reach the highest level as a new mom? It will be interesting to find out.

“I had to do something, I had to come back to play squash, that’s all I’m good at!” We hear from @KeepSurvival as she marked her comeback with an amazing win just five months after giving birth to a baby girl pic.twitter.com/g5aWXg1lFP — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) December 13, 2021

Mayar Sherif (Egypt) Tennis

The first Egyptian to win a WTA 125 title, the first Egyptian woman to win a Grand Slam match, the first Egyptian to reach a WTA final, the first Egyptian woman to crack the top 100 sheriffs, an extensive list of firsts achieved in 2021 earned her a nomination for the Tour Newcomer of the Year award.

De Cairene finished her season 61st in the world and will be looking to reach new heights as a new campaign kicks off in Australia this month.

Manon Ouaiss (Lebanon) Alpine Skiing

The 21-year-old Lebanese has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she will compete in the slalom and giant slalom events.

Ouaiss is currently training at her base near Les 3 Valles in France and enjoyed a strong 2020-21 campaign with four wins in slalom and giant slalom in Cedars and great displays at FIS events in Montenegro.

Farida Osman (Egypt) Swimming

Egypt’s most successful swimmer recovered from a difficult Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 with some strong performances at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi last month, reaching the final in the 100-meter butterfly and the semi-finals in the 50-meter freestyle and 50 meters butterfly stroke.

The African record holder, three-time Olympian and two-time World Championship bronze medalist aims to achieve some best times next season ahead of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in May.

Layla Al Khatib (UAE) Swimming

At the tender age of 15, Al Khatib already represented the UAE at a World Championship, thanks to the wildcard she received last month to compete in Abu Dhabi.

The teenage backstroke player recently took two gold medals and a bronze medal at the Arab Swimming Age Group Championships in the UAE and aims to take another step forward in her fledgling career in 2022.

