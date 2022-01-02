Cullen Talks Wild Improvement, Career Mentors Talk to NHL.com

Matt Cullen is in a good place.

The 45-year-old, who scored 731 points (266 goals, 465 assists) in 1,516 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins, has worked in player development for the Penguins for the past three seasons. It has helped him find the best of both worlds.

“I love being involved in the game and I’m learning that through this. I enjoy my time in Pittsburgh and it gives me a nice balance,” Cullen said ahead of the Wild who played the St. Louis Blues during the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis on Saturday.

“My last few years in the NHL I always felt like I was missing something. My kids were playing hockey at home and I felt like I was missing something. I don’t feel like I’m missing anything anymore. I get all that [time with my kids] and I still stay involved with the game, which I love, so it was a good match, and it’s probably more just working on finding a potential long-term plan in the game, because I love it.”

NHL.com spoke to the Minnesota native to ask him about his long NHL career, the Wild this season, and what he watches in his spare time.

What do you think of the Wild so far this season?

“It’s so impressive. We watch a lot of hockey in my house, so of course we see the Wild. It’s so cool to see, it’s kind of a revitalization of the whole organization. It took a little long I’m so cool to see I still got to know some coaches, some players. [Wild general manager] Billy Guerin, who is from Pittsburgh, has obviously made a huge impact. He’s just done a great job of saying, ‘This is my idea, this is my vision’, and he will stick to it.

“[Coach] dean [Evason] did a great job. I think he’s a no-nonsense guy and just tells it like it is. From my experience in the game, if you have a coach who is just very direct and you know exactly where you stand, there are no tricks, nothing but, ‘This is what I expect from you and this is what we need to have.’ Players are responding to that and it looks like this group has actually responded, which is cool. If you get an IV from young guys, of course with [forward] Kirill Kaprisov come in and play like he did, and [forward] Kevin FialaIt’s a great hockey player, they have a really nice base.”

Wild defender Jared Spurgeon said earlier this season that you were a big influence early in his career. How important was mentoring young boys?

“It’s cool to hear because I think back to my career and I don’t think I could have played as long as I did without the mentors I was happy with. Paul Kariya, Rod Brind’Amour, Bret Hedican, guys like this went out of their way to help me and teach me things i think it’s one of those things as a player you always try to pass that on back then [Spurgeon] looked like he was 12, and he hasn’t aged at all. He’s a young boy, a great person and a great hockey player, and I just loved spending time with him.”

Speaking of Brind’Amour, how did he transition into coaching so seamlessly?

“Authenticity is a word that comes to Rob’s mind. He is what he is. I think authenticity, people react to that, players react to that. He doesn’t try to be a different coach than he is personally. He just stays true to whoever he is. he is. His work ethic, I see him skating with the guys and I’m like, I wouldn’t do that. But he can do it, you know? I absolutely love Rod. He’s as good as they come, and he was a fantastic leader.”

Why did your former teammate, Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper? Marc-Andre Fleury, been so good for so long?

“Apart from all the talent he has and his skills, and the fact that he just works as hard on his game as anyone I’ve been through, I think his joy and love for the game is what attracts people to him. , but I think it also keeps him going. If you don’t like the game, you’re not going to put your heart and soul into it as long as he did. And that’s a tough position. You’re in a island you are the only one behind it His love for the game comes out every time he is on the ice I love being around him his teammates love being around him He was a great teammate one of the best I’ve sat next to him in the dressing room, so I get a lot of honor.”

Were you in Pittsburgh last month working with attacker Evgeni Malkin?

“A little bit. I usually work with the middle men, face-offs and different ideas with some of the younger guys. But ‘Geno’ is starting to come back from a [knee] injury. They’re good friends of mine and we’ve been through a lot together, so it’s so nice to get out again, and I love Pittsburgh. [Forward] Jake Guentzelis also coming back from injury, so it’s nice to be out with those guys.”

You are one of 21 players who have played more than 1,500 games. How did you get such thin air?

“I certainly don’t feel like I belong on those lists when I see some of the names on it, but I think it was probably a few things. I loved the game, No. 1, I grew up with [playing] on the outdoor courts here, that’s why [the Winter Classic] is so nice for me to watch. I’m just some kind of rink rat. The other thing that probably helped me a lot is that I probably started diet and exercise earlier than most people. Paul Kariya was way ahead of his time. When I got into the League, we got into an opponent’s city, most of the guys went out, went out to dinner or whatever. He took me to the gym and we exercised and then we had dinner. It was like he just did everything, and now maybe that’s not so uncommon, is it? Boys are much more concerned with their fitness and their diet.

“Being able to skate too. The game got a lot faster and faster, so I had to keep working to keep my foot speed so I could play the game at the right pace. I knew the mental side of the game would go through experience. do, and then just be blessed with good opportunities. I was lucky enough to get into some good places at critical times. We were in Carolina when we won the Cup (in 2005-06) and when we came to Pittsburgh, I got a little bit of a new lease on life a lot of life in my career And having kids My boys love hockey so I was in my thirties and saw the excitement in their eyes when they went to an NHL game or a playoff game and the standings did every day.”

Who was someone you were nervous about meeting the first time?

“I think the two that come to mind are Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne when I went to Anaheim. When I first walked in and met those two, I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is the NHL.’ That was a big one. Mario [Lemieux] in Pittsburgh. I was older in my career, had been there for a long time, but I was very nervous to meet Mario. He just has a presence about him.”

What are you binge watching right now?

“I watch the Tom Brady series, ‘Man in the Arena’. It’s great, I love that. Super cool. It’s almost based on the Last Dance type, it’s Tom Brady going through his career, specials of an hour. I really love that.”