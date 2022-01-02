Concept, transfer, extra year choice breakdown

ORLANDO After the dramatic 20-17 . from Kentucky football win Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, the Wildcat roster is moving into the off-season.

A large number of players face decisions about whether or not to return to Kentucky. The NFL draft, the extra year of eligibility, and the transfer portal are all factors entering the off-season.

The first major decision has already been made with British quarterback Will Levis announcing that he plans to…back to Kentuckyfor the 2022 season, but the rest of the British players asked about their future ahead of the Citrus Bowl and said they focused on the game before making any final decisions.

We know Kentucky’s roster will be bolstered by the highest-ranked signing class in the Mark Stoops era. The December class in the UK was ranked 10th nationally by Rivals.com. While that ranking may drop a bit after the February signatories are added, it’s a lock to finish as the top-ranked British class in the recruiting website era.

A host of promising underclassmen, including tight end Izayah Cummings, running back JuTahn McClain, defensive linemen Tre’Vonn Rybka, Justin Rogers and Josaih Hayes, linebackers Trevin Wallace and D’Eryk Jackson should play a bigger role next season alongside the All- SEC preseason candidates Levis, outside linebacker JJ Weaver, offensive guard Eli Cox, but in the era of free transfers, no return can be assumed until the 2022 roster is released.

Here’s a closer look at what we know about the stay-or-go decisions expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Wan’Dale Robinson and Other NFL Draft Decisions

Even if Levis returns, the Wildcats could lose multiple underclassmen in the NFL draw led by junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

While Robinson said after the game he hadn’t made a final decision about his future and fans chanted “one more year” when he received the MVP trophy after his seven catches for 170 yards in the Citrus Bowl, it would be a surprise to find out. to see him. back to Kentucky. Robinson broke the school’s record for one-season catches in the regular season finale, then broke the one-season record for receiving yards on his last catch to set up the game-winning touchdown against Iowa.

Left tackle Dare Rosenthal and run back Chris Rodriguez are among the other underclassmen who might consider joining the draft.

Rosenthal started all 12 regular-season games for Kentucky, but did not play in the Citrus Bowl. UK did not specify whether his absence was due to injury or COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Rodriguez was considered a likely early entrant into the season, but multiple fumbles at key moments marred a season in which he broke the British record for most hasty 100m appearances. Before the season, Rodriguez said his primary goal of returning to Kentucky in 2021 was to become the first member of his family graduated college. If Rodriguez completes his degree this spring, it could propel him to the NFL.

Jacquez Jones among seniors who may qualify for an extra year

The extra year of eligibility for all players scheduled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed several seniors from Kentucky to return to school next year.

The group’s best NFL prospects, like the right tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive ending Josh Paschalis, are ready. Seniors Isaiah Epps, Marquez Bembry and Naasir Watkins have already entered the transfer portal, indicating they will be using their additional year of eligibility elsewhere.

With the “super seniorsCounting down again next year against the 85-man scholarship cap, it’s not that easy for the UK to get everyone who wants to come back to return to campus.

Linebacker Jacquez Jones is the senior most likely to return as he has decided not to participate in the seniors day festivities before the final home game, but said before the bowl he was still weighing his options. There was some hope that nose protector Marquan McCall could return after missing part of the season with injury, but he recently accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game for senior NFL prospects.

Defending lineman Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, offensive guard Austin Dotson, linebacker DeAndre Square, wide receiver Clevan Thomas, outside linebacker Jordan Wright and defensive backs Tyrell Agian, Yusuf Corker and Cedrick Dort are the scholarship seniors who could return to the UK.

Square said after the Citrus Bowl that he would meet with his family before making a decision.

Kentucky’s 2021 roster included nine super seniors who saw their college careers end with the Citrus Bowl: wide receiver Josh Ali, center Luke Fortner, kick returner Zach Johnson, cornerback Quandre Mosely, Nickelback Davonte Robinson, tight end Justin Rigg, kicker Matt Ruffolo, punter Colin Goodfellow and walk-on inside linebacker William Nalty.

More outgoing transfers expected in the coming months

Kentucky has already seen its first wave of outbound transfers after the regular season ends, but more departures are expected in the first full outdoor season with the NCAA’s one-time free transfer rule.

Since the end of the regular season, Bembry, Epps and Watkins have been joined in the transfer portal by inside linebacker Jared Casey, running back Torrance Davis, defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson, outside linebacker KD McDaniel, offensive tackle Jake Pope, quarterback Nik Scalzo and Travis Tisdale running back . None of those players were expected to fill the starting roles in 2022.

There could be another wave of transfers after bowl games are over, but most players still on the roster could stay with the team during spring training to evaluate where they stand on the 2022 depth map for the most of the highest-ranked signing class of the Stoops era arrives on campus. While most outbound transfers will come from players looking for more snaps, Kentucky’s coaches will need to be aware of the chance that some of its better players will be seeking prominent roles in higher profile programs.

Stoops has been clear in recent weeks that he will give each player an honest assessment of where they stand in the 2022 roster plans to help them make the best decision.

“Sometimes now in this new world we’re in, it’s mutual,” Stoops said before the Citrus Bowl. “You have hard conversations with guys. You give them the reality of what the situation is, and they make choices. … All the guys have worked extremely hard and we want to help them get on their feet with another chance.”

Early-registered participants get a head start in the 2022 class

While most of the focus in the coming weeks will be on outgoing players, the UK roster will receive its first reinforcements early this month.

Seven high school students who signed with Kentucky in December plan to enroll in the spring semester: four-star offensive lineman Grant Bingham, three-star defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye, five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, three-star defensive lineman Quentel Jones, four-star wide receiver Dane Key , three-star cornerback Elijah Reed and four-star cornerback Andre Stewart. They will be joined by junior-college cornerback transfer Zah Frazier, Virginia Tech wide receiver transfer Tayvion Robinson and Auburn offensive guard transfer Tashawn Manning.

The transfers can be expected to be all vying for runways this spring, but Goodwin, Key, Reed and Stewart are also coming up with significant recruitment hype in positions of need.

Kentucky may not sign any more high school prospects during the February period, but expect the staff to pursue multiple transfers, particularly in the edge rusher positions.

