Table tennis Fighting Parkinson’s together, one paddle at a time





Credit: Purvi Naik Sydney Van Dreason BVM Sports User Submission January 1, 2022 FORT MYERS, Florida — Founded in 2011, the Table Tennis Together program partners with Lee County Parks and Recreation to offer individual and group lessons to the SWFL community. For the past few months, they’ve been working with the Hope Parkinson program to offer table tennis therapy to people battling neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia. This unique program is open to all ages and levels of play and is led by US certified table tennis instructor Purvi Naik. Table tennis has always been my passion for as long as I can remember, said Naik. I have been lucky enough to play table tennis in all different parts of the world. And I’m at that stage now when it comes to giving back to the community, especially to young people and seniors. According to the Hope Parkinson Programs website, exercise is essential to control symptoms. Along with the mission of the Hope Parkinson program, Table Tennis Together aims to help improve reflexes, physical coordination and cognitive functions. I learned that many organizations are using table tennis as therapy for their clients, so I started researching and discovering the benefits of using table tennis skills to combat neurodegenerative disorders, Naik said. Our interest is in building a ping pong group with the community and regularly practicing the skills that help slow the progression of the disease. For many players, table tennis has enabled them to strengthen their physical health, social connections and cognitive functioning. Martin Ng, who has been a regular in the group since December 2017, continues to find the program rewarding and a great way to reconnect with table tennis and his community. I regularly practice twice a week and play competitively every week, Ng said. After three months of returning to table tennis with stroke, stretching and endurance training, I lost eight pounds. There is also a mental aspect to the game. It’s this part of the game that reconnects me to table tennis, so it’s more than just a physical workout involving hand, foot, and eye coordination. I may not win every game, but I fought well and learned. With over 15 years of coaching experience, Naik enjoys working with SWFL community members and Parkinson’s ping pong players. One of her favorite parts of the Ping Pong Parkinson program is watching the players transform. When the players came, they weren’t even smiling and couldn’t even play the balls, Naik said. But now they’re all laughing, engaged and playing balls. We make a difference in their lives. Currently, Table Tennis Together is held all week at the Estero Recreation Center. Youth lessons take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3.30pm-4.30pm and group lessons on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm and Saturdays from 12pm-2pm. Ping Pong Parkinson sessions with table tennis therapy are also held on Saturdays from 3pm. Naik also offers private, individual lessons that include table tennis therapy. Currently there is a minimum monthly amount for youth and group lessons. Drop-ins are also available for $15 each. In the future, Naik hopes to officially establish Table Tennis Together as a non-profit organization and find a larger space to set up a set class schedule. Some of her long-term goals for this program include opening an official table tennis academy and integrating this program into senior and retirement communities. For more information about Table Tennis Together or to participate, contact Purvi Naik at 239-272-8941. This is a raw submission from a user. The views, information or opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of Best Version Media or its contributors.

