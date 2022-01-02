Sources — Kevin Porter Jr. of Houston Rockets exit arena after halftime confrontation





Houston Rocket point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated argument at halftime and failed to return to court, leaving the Toyota Center behind for the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Saturday’s 124-111 defeat, sources told ESPN. Porter became upset after assistant coach John Lucas challenged him and reconsidered an issue that led to Porter losing his cool on the bench during the first half, sources said. The Rockets, trailing 77-55 from their seventh straight loss at halftime, did not return to the field until moments before the third quarter began. “We had a spirited debate,” said Rockets head coach Stephen Silas during his post-match media availability. “I have certain demands from this team in terms of playing hard. … I was not satisfied with the effort.” The Rockets announced during the second half that Porter was doubtful about returning because his left thigh was being evaluated. Porter had suffered from a bruise to his left thigh for weeks, which forced him to miss several games, but that was not the reason for his absence after half-time, according to sources. Silas did not specifically mention Porter during his post-match comments. Center/power forward Christian Wood, the Rockets’ top scorer this season, failed to start Saturday night for breaking a team rule, Silas said. Wood played eight scoreless minutes in the first half, beating Houston by 17 points, and did not play in the second half. “The decision of the coach,” Silas said of Wood sitting out the second half. A source said possible disciplinary action against Porter has yet to be determined. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Porter with the Rockets for a top-55 protected second round last January after deciding to advance from their former first round due to off-track issues, which led to Porter being banned from the game before the start of the season. was inactive. the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers announced their intention to trade or release Porter, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft, after he exploded on team officials over them and moved his locker to an emergency area. The Cavaliers had given his locker to Taurean Prince, who had arrived with Jarrett Allen as part of the four-team James Harden trade. Porter Jr. appeared in the arena for the first game of the season when he discovered his locker had been moved. Houston sent Porter to his G League affiliate to ease his transition to the Rockets, who moved him from wing to point guard. Porter, 21, has had some success in Houston, averaging 15.0 points and 6.1 assists per game over the past two seasons.

