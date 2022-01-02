Former cricketer alleges sexual assault





A former Australian under-19 cricketer who claims he was sexually assaulted on a representative tour in the 1980s has revealed the “trauma and distress” he has been feeling for decades. Jamie Mitchell went public on Sunday with the allegations in an ABC report, in which he stated that he believed he had been raped by a team official while touring India and Sri Lanka when he was 18. Mitchell’s talks with Sports Integrity Australia late last year sparked an investigation by the Australian Federal Police and Cricket Australia (CA) is cooperating. No charges have been filed. AAP has chosen not to name the cricket official linked to the allegations, but he denies any wrongdoing. In a statement, Mitchell said he was relieved that the 1985 tour was being investigated. “Instead of being the pinnacle of my cricketing life, that tour left me with trauma and misery for years,” he said. “Cricket Australia has a chance to differentiate itself by facing this problem and doing the right thing.” Mitchell will send a list of questions to the governing body surrounding the tour, including what authorities knew about the team official when he led the tour, whether any complaints were made about him and whether or not he was fired when he left cricket shortly after it was announced. alleged incident. He also asks if CA can provide medical records from the tour, including what he was injected by a team doctor on two occasions. “My focus is on getting answers and on the well-being of players… I expect Cricket Australia to take this very seriously,” he said. CA told News Corp in a statement that the organization is aware of a police investigation into claims of alleged historical violations that took place decades ago while on an overseas tour. “Cricket Australia is in contact with the alleged victim and is fully cooperating with the police investigation. As the matter is under investigation by the police, we are unable to comment further,” the statement said. “Cricket Australia does not tolerate abuse of any kind and is committed to providing a safe environment for all employees, participants and their families in all their interactions with the game.” An AFP spokesperson said the organization will not comment on specific investigations. Legal partner Michael Magazanik, whose firm Mitchell advises, said CA should provide a comprehensive answer to its questions before deciding on further legal action. “This tour was in 1985, and that’s not ancient history…it’s in everyone’s best interest that the information be provided quickly,” he said.

