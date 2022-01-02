alabama football vs. Georgia Bulldogs gives SEC the last laugh

ARLINGTON, Texas The chuckles rolled from the Atlantic coast to the Rust Belt and across the country.

Teams from the mighty SEC were 1-5 in bowl games coming in Friday, and fans of teams from other conferences thought that was pretty rich.

No conference surpasses the hubris of the SEC and the league bragging It just means more endured a few days of jokes.

But games like the Armed Forces Bowl and Liberty Bowl were appetizers to the main course, and, wouldn’t you know, that party is reserved for the SEC.

The SEC enjoys the last laugh after the top teams win the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday. Top ranked Alabama choked No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl, earlier No. 3 Georgia made No. 2 Michigan a joke with a 34-11 triumph in the Orange Bowl.

A hugely entertaining college football season will end in a way that: looked predictable the first week of October: There’s Alabama, and there’s Georgia, and everyone else is a welcome distraction that provided some entertainment on the way to consolation prizes.

This SEC-only Alabama (13-1) and Georgia (13-1) national championship set to play in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 (7:00 p.m. CT, ESPN) isn’t good for the sport, but don’t expect the nation’s most powerful conference is concerned about That.

If you’re in any doubt that the SEC is taking care of itself, and to talk to everyone else, I’ll remind you of the secret summer heists of the Oklahoma and Texas conferences, the Big 12’s two most valuable chips.

Maybe before the SEC’s next act it will expand to 20 or 24 and host its own playoff.

An Alabama vs. Georgia national championship is an unfortunate end for fans in most corners of the country.

The era of the four-team playoffs quickly grew old and predictable before the opening qualifiers Michigan and Cincinnati brought some variety this year. The Bearcats entry marked the first bid for a team from the group of five. Other potential entrants such as Oklahoma State and Baylor also competed for a playoff bid.

But a turbulent season will culminate in a rematch of the SEC Championship Game, which Alabama won decisively on December 4, 41-24. The rematch will feature a lot of future NFL talent and promises high-level football. but sports fans who like an underdog story will be disappointed.

College football is a regional sport. In some parts of the country, led by the South, college football is item #1. But it doesn’t enjoy the NFL’s national following.

It will grow hyper-regional for the national championship. The Alabama and Georgia campuses are separated by 270 miles.

Perhaps the SEC will end up with a losing record in bowl games. After all, the conference is a guaranteed loss in the national championship.

But unless you’re gearing up for a potential “Stump the Schwab” reboot, I bet you won’t remember last season’s SEC bowl record. Or the ACCs, or the Big Tens.

I’m not saying that the bowl record of a conference is irrelevant at all. It’s a yardstick, albeit a flawed one, for evaluating a conference from head to toe in any given year.

But in the CFP era, non-playoff bowls are being devalued. That’s one of the reasons why so many NFL-bound players opt out of bowling games.

National champions are commemorated, and this will be the third consecutive year that an SEC team has claimed the top prize and the second time in the past five seasons that Alabama and Georgia make up the national championship match.

So when Alabama or Georgia win the national championship, Missouri Tigers fans and Mississippi State fans licking their wounds after losing the bowl can say “SEC! SEC!” scan. and pretend that the teams they support somehow get satisfaction from another SEC team winning the national championship.

And fans in Ohio and Oklahoma and Iowa and places in between will have to endure the reality that despite what the scoreboard at the Gasparilla Bowl might suggest, the SEC’s grip on college football is relentless.

