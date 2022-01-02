Canadian men’s tennis trio swept by Americans in ATP Cup





John Isner and Taylor Fritz defeated their Canadian singles opponents on Saturday to give the United States a 3-0 victory in their ATP Cup match in Sydney, Australia. Isner defeated Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to put the Americans ahead. Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles game on Sunday due to fatigue. The Canadian is recovering from contracting COVID-19 during a recent tournament in the Middle East. Fritz then came out of a set-down and defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime at number 11 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 and won the match before the Americans won the doubles 6-4, 6-4 . Auger Aliassime and Shapovalov. In the other day’s match Sunday, defending champions Russia and France went to a doubles decider. Roman Safiullin defeated Arthur Rinderknech of France 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 before number 35 Ugo Humbert tied the game for France with an upset 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6 (2 ) victory over No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. VIEW | Auger-Aliassime drops singles against Fritz at ATP Cup: Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Taylor Fritz at ATP Cup Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime took the first set in a tiebreak, but lost the match after dropping the next two sets to Taylor Fritz in the ATP Cup. 1:09 Isner saved the only break point he encountered. “I surprised myself with how well I played here,” Isner said in his on-court interview. “You always work hard in the off-season, but you never really know what can happen in that first game of the year.” Isner broke twice in the first set and used his strong serve to cash in on the advantage. The American hit 10 aces and won 46 percent of his return points. “I really like this track. It’s not too fast, which I prefer. It gives me some time to wave goodbye because my strokes are so big. That helps me a lot,” Isner said. VIEW | The Canadian Schnur drops the opening match of the ATP Cup against Isner: Canadian Brayden Schnur loses to John Isner at ATP Cup Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ontario, replaced a Covid-stricken Denis Shapovalov and fell to John Isner in straight sets at the ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia. 1:04 In night games, Italy played against Australia and Germany against Great Britain. On the opening day Saturday, Argentina and Spain both rode to 3-0 victories over Georgia and Chile respectively. Serbia, despite playing without Novak Djokovic, defeated Norway 2-1 and Poland took advantage of the injury-induced absence of Stefanos Tsitsipas from singles to beat Greece 2-1. The 16 teams are divided into four groups, with the winners of each group advancing to the semi-finals on January 7 and 8. The final is scheduled for January 9.

